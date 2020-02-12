The plot was the same in both airings: Darlene’s son, Mark (Ames McNamara), was watching the New Hampshire primary for school as live ABC News coverage streamed into his family’s living room in Lanford, Ill. But the dialogue changed slightly for the West Coast airing, which premiered just after Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was widely projected to be the winner, with Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Ind., closely following in second.

“They’re saying Bernie won it, but there could be some Russian hacking: Putin’s in second,” Mark quipped to laughs and applause from a live studio audience. His aunt, Becky (Lecy Goranson) weighed in next: “Ha, the Russians are so bad at hacking, he’s only in second!”

Mark, who came out in an episode last fall, pushed back at suggestions he would support Buttigieg by default. “He’s an excellent politician and qualified to be president but he’s not necessarily my candidate just because he’s gay,” Mark told Darlene’s love interest Ben (Jay R. Ferguson). “Did all black people vote for Obama?”

“Yeah, pretty much,” Ben replied. “About 96 percent.”

“The Conners” has featured a political undercurrent since it premiered in 2018. That’s a nod both to its ’90s predecessor — which aired episodes about birth control, domestic violence and racism — and an ill-fated reboot that drew monster ratings before ABC canceled it in response to controversy over racist tweets sent by Roseanne Barr. ABC later announced it was bringing back the iconic television family for a “Roseanne” spinoff, without Barr. The premiere of “The Conners” revealed that Barr’s character had died of an opioid overdose.

The “Roseanne” reboot had established political tension within the family as Roseanne declared herself a Trump supporter — to the chagrin of her sister Jackie (Laurie Metcalf). The show’s political themes stood out amid today’s sitcom landscape, in which shows tend to get political only for very special episodes or jokes lobbed at President Trump’s expense. And while ABC has produced one-off live airings of classic sitcoms in recent years, Tuesday’s episode appeared to be a first: a sitcom family reacting in real-time to a political event.

“You don’t have many news events that are predictable like a primary. You know it’s going to happen, so it gave us the opportunity to take advantage of that and do something unique,” showrunner Bruce Helford told the Hollywood Reporter ahead of the episode. The logistics were complicated, involving eight additional cameras, and a team of writers closely monitoring news coverage to pen real-time jokes for the cast. On Sunday, Oscar viewers got a sneak peek at the format with a commercial featuring the Conners, who poked fun at the working class family on their TV set before realizing it was them. “We are the last family who should be on live TV,” Becky joked.

Overall, Tuesday’s episode played it safe in terms of political wisecracks, with no one declaring support for a specific candidate. The family patriarch, Dan (John Goodman) stayed largely out of the fray as his character confronted fears about moving on romantically following his wife’s death. After the episode, members of the cast urged viewers, in character, to make sure they were registered to vote.

But the wisecracks were in steady, if predictable, supply. “Klobuchar held at 20 percent,” Mark reported following Sanders’s victory. “Her hair’s taking credit for the strong showing.” Mark’s sister, Harris, observed that the Democratic primary field looked “like a gentrified neighborhood — all rich, white or gay.” Becky, upon hearing that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) fared poorly in New Hampshire, joked the candidate was “in the Oklahoma hall of fame with Tom Joad, Doonesbury and Foghorn Leghorn.”

Reviews for the episode have been mixed, with some critics lamenting that the dialogue wasn’t as improvised as the live format might have allowed. But McNamara earned praise on social media for his near-flawless delivery, and the installment attracted more than 6 million viewers, a season high for the show.

“The Conners” also managed to work in a pretty meta Hillary Clinton joke. At one point, Mark and Harris fielded what they thought was a robocall from the former presidential candidate — until the voice on the other end of the phone acknowledged that “people have accused me of being a robot.”

It wasn’t Clinton, though. It was Metcalf (as Jackie) — whose portrayal of the onetime Democratic presidential candidate in the Broadway play “Hillary and Clinton” — earned her a Tony nomination.