Enlisting professional comedians to anchor the night marks a return to tradition, as the WHCA took a left turn last year by inviting historian Ron Chernow instead. His remarks, while taking digs at the absent president, remained quite tame — a clear effort on the organization’s part to quell any anxieties sparked by the previous dinner’s host, former “Daily Show” correspondent Michelle Wolf. Wolf’s edgy routine proved controversial, largely over her joke that former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders “burns facts and then . . . uses that ash to create a perfect smokey eye."

On his decision to choose Chernow, former WHCA president Olivier Knox said he “felt that the dinner needed a reset.” Knox’s successor, Jonathan Karl, chief White House correspondent for ABC News, said in a statement Monday that he was “thrilled” to have Thompson and Minhaj perform.

“Kenan and Hasan are two of the most engaged and engaging entertainers in America,” he stated. "We’re looking forward to a lively evening honoring the most important political journalism of the past year.”