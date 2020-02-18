Trump attended the nuptials after returning to the District from Florida, where he served as the grand marshal of the Daytona 500.

According to a RealClearPolitics reporter’s audio from the event, the president made a speech congratulating the new couple while also cracking a few jokes.

“He is the only one who could have a damn wedding in the middle of Presidents’ Day weekend. I’m sure it didn’t affect anybody here,” Trump said.

The ceremony was officiated by Rabbi Aryeh Lightstone, a senior adviser to U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, according to the New York Times. (The White House did not return requests for details regarding the wedding and a spokeswoman for Trump International Hotel declined to discuss the event.)

Other people in the Trump orbit also attended the event, including former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, who tweeted a photo with his wife, Sally, and the newly married couple.

Spectacular and very special wedding tonight with new bride and groom Stephen and Katie Miller! So much fun and still going with ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ having fun and the band is going strong! pic.twitter.com/1LreZhe2pd — Reince Priebus (@Reince) February 17, 2020

Before joining the executive office, Waldman, worked as a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security under Kirstjen Nielsen’s leadership, followed by a short stint as Sen. Martha McSally’s (R-Ariz.) communications director.