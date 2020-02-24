Judge James Linn set a $20,000 personal recognizance bond, which means Smollett doesn’t have to pay any of it, according to the Associated Press. The actor, who was not taken into custody, is due back in court on March 18.

Lawyers representing the actor did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post.

AD

This marked Smollett’s first court appearance since special prosecutor Dan K. Webb brought new charges against him earlier this month.

AD

The case began in January 2019, when Smollett, who is black and gay, told police that two people attacked him, poured an unknown chemical substance on him and wrapped a rope around his neck around 2 a.m. in the Streeterville neighborhood of Chicago, all while yelling homophobic and racial slurs. He also claimed the alleged attackers referred to President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan.

The case drew an enormous amount of attention from the media, celebrities and even the president. Smollett gave a highly publicized interview to ABC’s Robin Roberts on “Good Morning America,” in which he said he was “forever changed” because he would “never be the man that this did not happen to.”

AD

That attention turned to scrutiny and grew exponentially after police began investigating Smollett, suspecting him of staging the incident. In March 2019, a grand jury indicted Smollett on 16 counts of lying to police. Later that month, in an astonishing reversal, Cook County prosecutors dropped all charges — citing Smollett’s history of volunteering and the two days of community service he had performed since his arrest, as well as his agreement to forfeit his $10,000 bond to the city — which led to political fallout that rocked Chicago and beyond.

AD

Many criticized the controversial decision. Among them were then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel (D), who said it was, “without a doubt, a whitewash of justice,” and then-Police Superintendent Eddie Bernice Johnson, who said Smollett and his attorneys “chose to hide behind secrecy and broker a deal to circumvent the judicial system.” (Johnson was fired in December by the current mayor, Lori Lightfoot, who cited “ethical lapses.”)