“I’m going to try to keep this simple because tonight is not really about me,” she continued. “Because the purpose is bigger than me, right? It’s not bigger than us together, but it’s bigger than me because my part is a very small part of the work that’s being done in this world — and the work that is yet to be done."

“I’m lucky I was able to start the Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012,” the singer said, citing the nonprofit she founded to fund global education and emergency response programs. “And if there’s anything that I’ve learned, it’s that we can only fix this world together. We can’t do it divided. I cannot emphasize that enough.”

“We cannot let the desensitivity seep in,” she continued. “But if it’s your problem, then it’s not mine. It’s a women’s problem. It’s a black people problem. It’s a poor people problem.”

“I mean, how many of us in this room have colleagues and partners and friends from other races, sexes, religions,” she asked. “Well then, you know, they want to break bread with you, right? They like you? Well then, this is their problem, too.”

“So when we’re marching and protesting and posting about the Michael Brown Juniors and the Atatiana Jeffersons of the world, tell your friends to pull up,” she said, referencing two prominent cases of unarmed black people killed by police.

“Thank you to the NAACP for all of your efforts to ensure equality for all of our communities, thank you for celebrating our strength and tenacity. We have been denied opportunities since the beginning of time, and still we prevail,” she concluded to applause and cheers. “I am honored. Imagine what we could do together.”

In a news release announcing Rihanna as this year’s president’s award recipient, NAACP President Derrick Johnson cited Rihanna’s “business achievements,” including her inclusive Fenty Beauty line, and “her tremendous record as an activist and philanthropist.” Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) and Gen. Charles E. McGee, the 100-year-old Tuskegee Airman who was recently recognized during President Trump’s State of the Union, also received special honors.

Other big winners at Saturday’s ceremony, which aired live on BET, were “Just Mercy,” the legal drama starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx; “When They See Us,” Ava DuVernay’s Netflix miniseries about the Central Park Five; and Lizzo, who took home the entertainer of the year award.

“Every last one of you — you are the award,” Lizzo told the crowd as she accepted her trophy. “We are so special. We are such a beautiful people. This is just a reminder of all the incredible things we can do.”