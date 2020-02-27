We have many: What do these exes think? Why is Cameron’s house largely free of signs of habitation? What did they tell their employers about taking so much time off? Is it possible to fall in love in four days? What is Italian beef?

Here are several more:

AD

Should a dog drink wine?

No! According to experts, this is not advisable.

Jessica and Mark are having an intense conversation about children when suddenly she allows her dog to lap up wine from a gigantic wine glass. “She loves wine,” Jessica adds, which suggests there is a history of canine wine consumption in this household.

AD

Pardon us, but this seems like unsanitary (Jessica then drinks from the same wine glass) and unwise behavior.

I have so many opinions on Love is Blind but now Jessica is feeding the dog wine while sabotaging her relationship I can’t #loveisblindnetflix pic.twitter.com/1awyj1HDec — Eric D (@ericd) February 21, 2020

Opaque wine glasses: Why?

There is a lot of drinking on this show — as is common on reality dating shows — except here, the drinking often happens via golden goblets.

Why not clear wine glasses? Perhaps this has to do with maintaining the continuity of a shot, or to conceal the amount of liquid courage in each glass. Anyway, there are numerous online retailers from which you can get your own “Game of Thrones”-esque stemware.

AD

Who is Rory?

Rory was one of the male contestants when the show was still in pod mode, and he was often heard giving wise advice to the others, including a confused Barnett. So, no, he wasn’t a producer or even an emotionally aware plant, placed to guide the men in the right direction.

AD

He didn’t just counsel the men; he also was a great listener with some of the women on the show, talking with Giannina, LC and Amber about their own problems. “The girls would say, ‘I have a date with Rory today, bring the tissues.’ But then they would leave the pod with me saying, ‘I feel so much better!’” he told Women’s Health. “I’m a natural empath.” You sure are, buddy.

AD

There were actually two other couples from “Love is Blind” who got engaged but whose stories weren’t shown in the series. Rory was in one of them. He paired off with Danielle, a yoga instructor and model.

“I collapsed when I saw her,” Rory told Women’s Health about their reveal. The pair went on their own trip to Miami instead of Mexico, but their connection didn’t last very long. Danielle ended up dating another contestant, Matt.

AD

What happened to the short guy?

His name is Westley and he’s a 29-year-old sales manager and life coach. We really saw him only briefly in the beginning of the series, but it seemed his situation was the one to test the entire show’s premise.

AD

“I’m short, and there are women out there that won’t date guys that are shorter,” he said on the show. “It’s a bummer, but being in this facility, we’re really getting down to what matters most.”

We don’t really see much of him after that, but according to Netflix, he did get engaged to Lexie and they have since split up.

Also, the virgin?

We thought we were in for a juicy virgin plot line, but no dice. The only airtime Taylor received was when he went into detail about his sexual history. “Every girl grows up waiting for her prince charming,” the 31-year-old creative director said. “I want to make sure this is it, that this is the one, and I’m willing to wait for it.”

AD

AD

When did they film the series?

A very long time ago. Damian told Refinery29 that the series wrapped on Nov. 15, 2018. Folks, that means they were doing this during midterm election season, which feels like it was was 27 years ago. (Related question: Did they vote? Cast absentee ballots?)

What did the pods smell like?

We’re not sure, as our televisions are not equipped to transmit scent quite yet. But we do know that some of the couples spent several hours at a time in the pods, and the producers provided them with whatever snacks, meals and drinks they wanted. People ate lasagna in these pods. People drank Hennessy in these pods. People napped in these pods. You can imagine the cacophony of odors.

AD

Here’s another dating show idea: You can’t see or talk to your date but you can smell them. Call it “Love Stinks!” (We have several more ideas, please reach out to hear our other pitches, thanks.)

AD

How were the dates coordinated?

It was set up sort of like speed dating, with everyone getting a chance to talk to one another, series creator Chris Coelen told Entertainment Weekly. Eventually the pairs narrowed down and the producers coordinated so that people who wanted to keep talking to each other could. (Sort of like you both swipe right and then you get to keep talking).

“In the beginning, just because there were so many people we had to cycle through, they’d be short, like seven to 10 minutes,” Coelen told EW. “Then, as time went along, they’d be spending hours together, multiple times a day.”

AD

Why are the men all wearing hemp necklaces?

Some viewers have been quite puzzled that the unofficial male necklace of the early aughts is now, apparently, the unofficial necklace of the men on this show. This looks to be, mercifully, a utilitarian and not stylistic choice: Microphones are attached to these hideous things (just like on other reality shows that include bathing suit-clad men).

AD

Who paid for these weddings?

Although couples did pay for some parts of the weddings (the series showed Amber worrying about the cost of dress alterations), the show took care of most of the bills, one couple told The Post over the phone on Thursday.

"Ex-tank mechanic.” Explain?

AD

Every time one of these contestants popped up on the screen, we were reminded via chyron of their profession — which is sort of like meeting someone at a party and the first question they ask is, “What do you do?” (Write about reality dating shows, but we’re more than that!)

Then there’s Amber, simply labeled as “ex-tank mechanic.” She enlisted in the Georgia Army Guard at 17, she says on the show, and served for eight years. But after she and Barnett head back to Georgia, it’s clear that this lady is out of work. She also divulged that she is in crazy debt, including from a makeup-brand credit card.

AD

Some viewers spotted her wearing a boot of some kind earlier in the series. Apparently, she had hurt herself on the job (not clear which job) and was in the process of figuring out her workers’ compensation. She posted an old video and photo on Instagram showing her with a boot on her foot, writing “I have been working since I was 14 thank you very much.”

How many of these people tried to figure out how the other person looked, therefore undermining the entire point of the “experiment?”

We heard at least a few who tried to guess what the other person looked like. One guy told Lauren, “If I had to guess, I’d say you’re African American.” Bye!

Another guy in the first episode was asked what he looks for in a partner. "In shape. Beautiful.” Cool bro, why are you on this show?