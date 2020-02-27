What you need to know about coronavirus

The latest: President Trump announced that Vice President Pence will be in charge of coronavirus response and attempted to reassure the public amid worries about a growing health crisis. Here’s how to prepare for coronavirus in the U.S. (Step 1: Don’t panic).

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses whose effects range from causing the common cold to triggering much more serious diseases, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS. Here are the biggest questions surrounding the virus.

Mapping the spread of the new coronavirus: More than 30 countries have reported at least one case of novel coronavirus since it originated in Wuhan, China.

How does the coronavirus make people sick, and why does it kill some of them? When people die of the coronavirus, it’s not just the virus that kills them — it’s their own immune system.

What do you want to know about coronavirus? Let us know here.