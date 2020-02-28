Notary had never worked on a film set before — he and several other Cirque alums had been recruited by the film’s stunt coordinator to create acrobatic gags for the Whos — and it seemed obvious to him that all of Whoville’s residents should move like they were from the same, however fictional, species. It hadn’t occurred to him that he had broken an unwritten rule of set decorum by taking it upon himself to teach them until the famed director called Notary into his office.

Luckily for Notary, Howard was impressed with what he had seen. The director asked if he would teach everybody. Within a week Notary had a sound stage and equipment, ranging from trampolines to unicycles, at his disposal. He also landed a job title he hadn’t previously known existed: movement choreographer.

Twenty years after Howard’s Dr. Seuss adaptation hit theaters, Notary is still teaching actors how to move. He’s been a movement choreographer on the sets of the “Planet of the Apes,” “Avengers” and “Hobbit” franchises, among other films. “It’s about undoing effort and getting back to our roots,” Notary explained in a phone interview from London, where he recently hosted a pair of his trademark movement workshops. He can currently be seen in theaters playing Buck, the canine protagonist in the adaptation of Jack London’s “The Call of the Wild,” opposite Harrison Ford.

Notary’s career has become a hybrid of movement choreography, stunt coordination and motion-capture acting. He’s lent his carefully studied movements to apes, hobbits and the Na’vi humanoids of James Cameron’s “Avatar.” Social media users have gotten a kick out of GIFs highlighting Notary’s transition into the doe-eyed St. Bernard mix. But Notary said playing man’s best friend to a man played by Harrison Ford wasn’t awkward at all. “We just got super comfortable being really close to each other all the time.”

That doesn’t mean it wasn’t challenging. “I had to look into his soul, you know, without any judgment, without any human thought,” Notary said. “You just have to be this sort of open, spongy receiver.”

The Los Angeles-based actor used his own dogs — one, he said, is “dumber than a doornail,” and the other is “just the smartest thing you’ve ever met in your life" — as inspiration while getting into character. He filmed them in slow motion in their natural habitat: the front yard. “It was interesting...watching it back and really just seeing how they moved and the little nuances that they have,” Notary said. “They read everything, they read tone, inflection, expression and energy all at the same time. So it’s like this wave of everything coming at them.”

Notary has also studied apes — his favorite animal to play. He learned a great deal about them after getting acquainted with two chimpanzees on the set of Tim Burton’s “Planet of the Apes.” “They’re just these beautiful souls that are connected and rooted and deep," Notary said. "And soft, but with this beautiful integrity to everything they do.” Watching them move and interact, Notary realized he had been taking the wrong approach in trying to mimic their movements. The key, he said, is to build the character “from the inside.”

Notary has done 10 films with Andy Serkis, the London-born actor known for playing Gollum in “Lord of the Rings” and for generating Oscar buzz as Caesar in “War for the Planet of the Apes.” Notary, who has called Serkis “one of the greatest actors ever,” is set to direct the actor in “The Last Neanderthal” later this year. The film will mark Notary’s directorial debut, but he is well prepared for the milestone. “I’ve been sitting next to the best of the best. Ron Howard. Jim Cameron. Peter Jackson. Steven Spielberg,” he said. “I had the best schooling in the world.”

In what may be his most meta role, Notary portrayed a performance artist in Ruben Ostlund’s Palme D’or-winning satire “The Square,” which was nominated for a foreign language Oscar. His character, Oleg, is at the center of the film’s standout scene, which finds Notary prancing ape-like around a banquet hall filled with billionaire museum donors.

The director initially wanted to rehearse the scene in the empty banquet hall. But Notary convinced him they should take a more improvised approach. “I’m going to react to people, that’s my job,” Notary explained. “I react to their fear." So, the rehearsal turned into Notary familiarizing himself with the room. He and Ostlund also decided what he’d wear for the scene: the very sweatpants he happened to be wearing during the run-through, plus a bare chest.

What Ostlund didn’t tell him, Notary recalled, was that the people who would be in the room when they shot the scene weren’t necessarily extras. Some of them were actual billionaires involved in the art world. “I would just basically do a scene and I would go and I would apologize to all the people that I had just, like, violated," Notary recalled with a laugh.

Notary believes actors can benefit from learning to move like animals — even if they don’t portray them on screen. The difference between humans and animals, he says, comes down to “the social conditioning that we go through as human beings.”

“We become more disjointed and disconnected from our true selves,” Notary said. “And getting back to that place is really, really important for actors in order to not bring baggage to their character but to create something fresh and new with each role.”

That idea is at the center of his movement workshops, which typically attract actors, dancers and, occasionally, people who are just interested in what he does. “It’s about getting back to what I call the neutral body, the blank canvas,” he said. “And in order to do that, you have to kind of know what your blueprint is, who you are as a person, what’s shaped you, how your successes and failures and experience have shaped the person that you are.”

The Bay Area native’s blueprint seems destined to have landed him where he is now. He did gymnastics as a child, and at one point was an Olympic hopeful. He joined the gymnastics team at University of California, Los Angeles, where he began on a pre-med track. He took one voice class and the teacher asked how long he had been a theater major. He told her he wasn’t one. The teacher, who happened to be married to a dean, disagreed — and wrote a letter to ensure Notary could switch majors.

“It’s been a good ride,” the actor said. “I’ve learned a lot about myself by teaching others to see themselves ...and what they can do to become the optimal version of themselves. That’s the biggest reward for me."