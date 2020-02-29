Frizell wrote the 2016 bio-comic “Female Force: Elizabeth Warren” for TidalWave Productions, and his forthcoming “Political Power” comics for the Oregon-based publisher will profile two former mayors: Indiana’s Pete Buttigieg (the title is set to arrive in April) and New York’s Mike Bloomberg (May).

TidalWave’s comics paint their biographic subjects as neither superheroes nor saints, though the stories tend toward an appealing glow. “Since these are profiles designed for readers of all ages,” Frizell says, “TidalWave wants them unbiased and positive.

“I mention some of the more incendiary things about each candidate,” he notes, “but don’t really flesh those moments out to their fullest.”

Instead, he tries to home in a universal aspect about a life story that readers find relatable. “Sometimes, it’s a moment from their childhood,” he says. “At other times, something happens in their career that drives the narrative [that] humanizes them and makes their stories accessible.”

For Warren’s story, Frizell looked to her tougher times from her Oklahoma childhood. “The fact that her father was sick for a while, and the family was cash-strapped, helped me unlock her story,” the writer says. “Her mother was forced to work and the family car was repossessed. Moments like that are simultaneously terrifying and confusing for children.

“Perhaps this is the origin of her battle with big banks and medical debt? Who’s to say? I certainly believe moments like this shape a person.”

As an academic, Frizell says, he was fascinated by Buttigieg’s educational background, including being the son of a professor, yet it was the politician’s more private journey that he found to be especially resonant.

“Buttigieg knew that he was gay at an early age and, as someone who was now in the spotlight and enduring relentless scrutiny by the media, found himself in a place where he had to admit who he was in a public way,” Frizell says. “It was risky, especially in the Midwest, where old-fashioned notions are valued and traditions are harbored.

“I found his coming-out story to be the angle I needed to understand him, and it was inspiring to see that he was able to overcome prejudices and succeed.”

And what about Frizell’s newest political project? “Mike Bloomberg was the hardest one to relate to,” the author says. “While I admire his ability to build a vast fortune from so little, he certainly seemed to accumulate a lot of baggage along the way. It took me a while to find an angle, but I finally settled on his [ongoing] public battle with Donald Trump.”

“By contrasting the two men, I was able to find a way to access Bloomberg’s story that I hope appeals to readers,” says Frizell, who worked on one TidalWave Trump book. (The first book in the publisher’s Trump series, 2012’s “Political Power: Donald Trump,” notably features Joe Phillips’s cover art imagining Trump’s presidential swearing-in — five years before it became reality.)

It was the allure of political figures that launched TidalWave, formerly known as Bluewater Productions, a dozen years ago.

After the publisher IDW released Barack Obama and John McCain comic books during the 2008 election cycle, TidalWave editor Darren Davis thought: Why not do a “Female Force” series about the candidates Hillary Clinton and Sarah Palin? Since then, the company has released about 300 titles, with Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama books among its most popular, selling in the tens of thousands.

Davis says there is no partisanship at play when choosing his biographic subjects — “I don’t want anyone to know who I vote for, and that shows in the comic books,” he says — and that he aims for an all-ages audience so the books can appeal to schools and libraries.

“There are some titles in which a politician has done things that I don’t know if I would want my kid to read," Davis notes, “but that is up to the parents to monitor what the kids are reading.”

Ultimately, Davis believes he has “a responsibility to create a comic book that does not focus on the negative and slam a person," and he says he is proud that many “subjects have reached out to us to let us know they liked what we did — I have signed copies of our books from Hillary Clinton, Ron Paul and Sarah Palin.”

There’s a chance the 2020 subjects will be out of the race before their books come out. But Davis also emphasizes that he strives for his comics to have a shelf life well after a candidate has dropped out of a race.

“We still plan on creating the Kamala Harris comic book,” Davis says, because the senator from California "is a viable force in politics.”