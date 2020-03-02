It bombed at the table read. “It didn’t do well. And it wasn’t one of those things that didn’t do well and later people were like, ‘I like that,’ ” Mulaney remembered in a behind-the-scenes documentary.

Eight years later, the stand-up comedian returned to host the show and finally got to stage “Diner Lobster,” which immediately set the Internet on fire with excitement. During the live taping, he said, the sketch “crescendoed in the biggest applause I’d ever experienced in the studio.” The place “felt like both a TV studio and a concert hall.”

It also created a grand new SNL tradition. By now, one of the joys of Mulaney returning to host is the inherent promise that it will come with one of these maximalist, hilarious Broadway parodies, each one bigger and more absurd than the one before. “Airport Sushi,” the third and latest installment in this delightful series, arrived Saturday and, boy, was it a showstopper.

Clocking in at a whopping eight minutes, the sketch begins (as they all do) with cast member Pete Davidson making a seemingly simple yet terrifying request to the shock of Mulaney and fellow cast member Chris Redd. This time, Davidson is ordering sushi at a shop in LaGuardia Airport.

Before you know it, the Phantom of LaGuardia (Kenan Thompson as “one of the geese that took down Sully’s plane”) is singing a riff on “The Phantom of the Opera.” Throughout the sketch, which is an elaborate musical takedown of the New York airport, we get songs from “West Side Story,” “Wicked,” “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Annie.” Incredibly famous movie star Jake Gyllenhaal, attached to a pair of cables to help him fly over the set, shows up as a man who travels in pajamas “so TSA could have easy access to my body.”

The whole thing ends with David Byrne — yes, he of the Talking Heads (and the episode’s musical guest) — appearing to lead the cast in a remake of his former band’s famous “Road to Nowhere” as “Flight to Nowhere.”

The sketch was weird, hilarious and thrilling. It also underscored what makes these sketches so successful: They’re at once exceedingly specific (LaGuardia is its own unique experience) and completely universal (is there any airport people truly enjoy spending time in?).

Take the second sketch in the series, another mash-up of Broadway parodies that spawn from Davidson asking to use the bathroom at a bodega. He quickly learns of the otherworldly hellscape that is that restroom, “a world of zero sanitation,” a room used only for “a dog giving birth.”

Much like the airport and the diner sketches, the bodega setup is inherently based in the New York experience, but anyone who has had to use the bathroom at a gas station or rest stop gets the idea.

Once you have the premise, set the whole thing to classic Broadway tunes that most viewers probably possess at least a passing familiarity with, maybe toss in a beloved guest star or two and take the whole thing to the most absurd extreme, and you’ve got a recipe for a masterpiece that will remain in the public’s memory.

Counterintuitive as it may seem, one of the secret weapons for these sketches is their infrequency. The fact that we only get them whenever Mulaney hosts gives the audience something to look forward to. Contrast that with, say, the show’s cold opens (the part before the credits), which we know each week will be a play on the political news of the day: Because they can feel like routine exercises in headline recitation, it can be difficult to remember that those repetitive bits are made to generate laughs.

It doesn’t hurt that everyone in these manic musicals appears to be having fun, which does not go unnoticed by the audience. Hours after NBC uploaded “Airport Sushi” to YouTube, one user commented: “If there’s going to be a new musical sketch every time John Mulaney hosts, can he just host every week? These are the best things on SNL.”