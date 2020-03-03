Super Tuesday, one of the most significant days in the Democratic primary, has stirred celebrities on social media with rallying cries for their preferred candidates. With 14 states voting and 1,357 delegates up for grabs, the candidates need to appeal to large swaths of people now more than ever — and the backing of like-minded celebrities can be significant in this high-stakes contest. Here’s a roundup of where the stars stand:

Bernie Sanders

The self-proclaimed people’s candidate has been raking in consistent A-list support over the course of his campaign. Celebs such as actor Danny DeVito and director Michael Moore have been vocal activists for the Vermont senator, while musicians such as Public Enemy, Bon Iver, the Strokes, Lucy Dacus and Vampire Weekend have all recently performed at Sanders rallies.

As a British citizen, Dua Lipa can’t cast a vote herself, but the pop sensation tweeted Tuesday in support of Sanders, urging her followers to think about new leadership on an international scale. Fellow “it girl” and model Emily Ratajkowski caused the hashtag #HotGirlsForBernie to trend after she posted a photo of herself holding her ballot while wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the politician’s face.

While Sanders has a large following with the under-30 crowd, he’s been able to extend his reach to a wide audience. Actors Cynthia Nixon, Mark Ruffalo and John Cusack tweeted their support for him, too.

Elizabeth Warren

Warren, the last remaining woman in the race, has gained the support of many feminists thanks to her progressive values. The Massachusetts senator has the support of the queen of Twitter, Chrissy Teigen, and politically inclined celebs such as Ashley Judd and John Legend.

Comedian Kathy Griffin made it clear she’s voting for Warren, but asked her followers what they thought about a possible Joe Biden/Stacey Abrams ticket. Actress Constance Wu tweeted about attending a Warren rally last Sunday and continued to retweet pro-Warren material going into Super Tuesday.

Meanwhile, artist Janelle Monáe’s succinct tweet — “Elizabeth Warren .” — has garnered more than 60,000 likes.

Joe Biden

The former vice president has been popular with older voters and centrist Democrats who think he can unite the party with his years of experience. On Monday, pop icon Cher posted tweets in support of Biden, even declaring, “I Will Stick By His Side Forever” before posting a photo of the two together.

Rosie O’Donnell, whose feud with President Trump predates his career in politics, used the hashtag #BidenbeatsTrump to proclaim her support. (She also retweeted several posts about stopping Sanders.)

Mia Farrow also tweeted in support of Biden, but later added, “Im supporting @JoeBiden but if Bernie is the nominee, ill vote for him and I hope all the Bernie supporters will do the same if Joe wins. We MUST oust Trump.”

Mike Bloomberg

The billionaire and former New York mayor was the last to join the race, but has managed to garner some Hollywood support — albeit not as much as his rivals.

Bette Midler seemed to anticipate the backlash she’d receive for her support of Bloomberg, but cited his work as mayor as a contributing factor. Fashion designer and New York resident Isaac Mizrahi also supports Bloomberg’s bid for president. He appeared in a Bloomberg campaign video last month, tweeting: “I lived in @MikeBloomberg’s New York, and I saw him fight every day for the LGBTQ+ community. And not just the adults. He fought for the kids who are so vulnerable. We need that kind of compassion in our next president.”