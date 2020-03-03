Bernie Sanders
The self-proclaimed people’s candidate has been raking in consistent A-list support over the course of his campaign. Celebs such as actor Danny DeVito and director Michael Moore have been vocal activists for the Vermont senator, while musicians such as Public Enemy, Bon Iver, the Strokes, Lucy Dacus and Vampire Weekend have all recently performed at Sanders rallies.
What happens in America doesn’t stay in America. The whole world is crying out for kinder and more inclusive leadership.— DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 3, 2020
If you are in a Super Tuesday state, please vote for the president you all deserve.@BernieSanders #SuperTuesday#VoteForBernie pic.twitter.com/qx5FrgXIS8
#hotgirIsforbernie LETS SEE YOU AND YOUR BALLOT TODAY! @ShotsKids pic.twitter.com/OceEQEGINM— Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) March 3, 2020
As a British citizen, Dua Lipa can’t cast a vote herself, but the pop sensation tweeted Tuesday in support of Sanders, urging her followers to think about new leadership on an international scale. Fellow “it girl” and model Emily Ratajkowski caused the hashtag #HotGirlsForBernie to trend after she posted a photo of herself holding her ballot while wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the politician’s face.
While Sanders has a large following with the under-30 crowd, he’s been able to extend his reach to a wide audience. Actors Cynthia Nixon, Mark Ruffalo and John Cusack tweeted their support for him, too.
Democrats, don’t be defined by the negative of what is “impossible.”— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 3, 2020
Define yourself by the possibility of what is imaginable.#NotMeUs #BernieSanders #SuperTuesdaypic.twitter.com/CFNopxuDTx
Last week our 8 yo asked why we were supporting Bernie.— Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 3, 2020
When we got to the part about the Green New Deal & saving our planet he got wide-eyed & hopeful & said “you mean we can change that?”
Joe Biden thinks that’s “unrealistic.” Bernie says we can and must — for our children. https://t.co/tmF82YsHYn
Come on people Super Tuesday - watch this - you know what to do - tomorrow you are the law - act with justice -vote @BernieSanders— John Cusack (@johncusack) March 3, 2020
Final summation : I believe we have justice in our hearts -
The Verdict - Paul Newman - Courtroom Summation https://t.co/MM14sYEUO6 via @YouTube
Elizabeth Warren
Warren, the last remaining woman in the race, has gained the support of many feminists thanks to her progressive values. The Massachusetts senator has the support of the queen of Twitter, Chrissy Teigen, and politically inclined celebs such as Ashley Judd and John Legend.
I’m voting @ewarren on Tues.— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 1, 2020
I am also a realist & believe in having a plan B. What do you think of a Biden/Stacey Abrams ticket?
Steady experience & guidance during an immediate health & financial crisis with a path to the future for women in significant leadership roles.
I’m attending California for Warren’s event, “Los Angeles Speech with Elizabeth Warren” – sign up now to join me! #WinWithWarren https://t.co/ML0bmeH9dm— Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) March 1, 2020
Comedian Kathy Griffin made it clear she’s voting for Warren, but asked her followers what they thought about a possible Joe Biden/Stacey Abrams ticket. Actress Constance Wu tweeted about attending a Warren rally last Sunday and continued to retweet pro-Warren material going into Super Tuesday.
Meanwhile, artist Janelle Monáe’s succinct tweet — “Elizabeth Warren .” — has garnered more than 60,000 likes.
Elizabeth Warren .— Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) March 3, 2020
Joe Biden
The former vice president has been popular with older voters and centrist Democrats who think he can unite the party with his years of experience. On Monday, pop icon Cher posted tweets in support of Biden, even declaring, “I Will Stick By His Side Forever” before posting a photo of the two together.
Joe Biden Didn’t Have ENDLESS BILLIONS 2 BUY VOTES,He Didn’t Have Zuckerberg’s Help, He Hasn’t Been Campaigning— Cher (@cher) March 1, 2020
4 Five Yrs,He Isn’t The New Kid On The Block,HE”DID”HAVE Trump’s”ENTIRE” HIT SQUAD TRYING 2 DESTROY HIS LIFE.
BLOOMBERG CANT BUY🇺🇸SO He’ll Keep Joe From Winning It
I’M PROUD TO SAY,THIS WAS TAKEN”BEFORE”SOUTH CAROLINA pic.twitter.com/TRVSSSO4PL— Cher (@cher) March 3, 2020
Rosie O’Donnell, whose feud with President Trump predates his career in politics, used the hashtag #BidenbeatsTrump to proclaim her support. (She also retweeted several posts about stopping Sanders.)
come on mike - now is the time - before tomorrow - get out and back Biden #biden2020 https://t.co/fRvFyU9rVI— ROSIE (@Rosie) March 2, 2020
Trump has been a harrowing, exhausting experience. Can we have the revolution in 4 years? #BidenForPresident— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) March 3, 2020
Mia Farrow also tweeted in support of Biden, but later added, “Im supporting @JoeBiden but if Bernie is the nominee, ill vote for him and I hope all the Bernie supporters will do the same if Joe wins. We MUST oust Trump.”
Mike Bloomberg
The billionaire and former New York mayor was the last to join the race, but has managed to garner some Hollywood support — albeit not as much as his rivals.
TODAY IS SUPER TUESDAY, as if you didn't know.— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 3, 2020
And I am all in for @MikeBloomberg. Rail at me all you want, but I saw New York City go from being down on its knees to standing upright and proud after 9-11. It was a long haul, tough; not without mistakes, but he got it done.
Bette Midler seemed to anticipate the backlash she’d receive for her support of Bloomberg, but cited his work as mayor as a contributing factor. Fashion designer and New York resident Isaac Mizrahi also supports Bloomberg’s bid for president. He appeared in a Bloomberg campaign video last month, tweeting: “I lived in @MikeBloomberg’s New York, and I saw him fight every day for the LGBTQ+ community. And not just the adults. He fought for the kids who are so vulnerable. We need that kind of compassion in our next president.”