Bernie Sanders

The self-proclaimed people’s candidate has been raking in consistent A-list support over the course of his campaign. Celebs such as actor Danny DeVito and director Michael Moore have been vocal activists for the Vermont senator, while musicians such as Public Enemy, Bon Iver, the Strokes, Lucy Dacus and Vampire Weekend have all recently performed at Sanders rallies.

What happens in America doesn’t stay in America. The whole world is crying out for kinder and more inclusive leadership.

If you are in a Super Tuesday state, please vote for the president you all deserve.@BernieSanders #SuperTuesday#VoteForBernie pic.twitter.com/qx5FrgXIS8 — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 3, 2020

As a British citizen, Dua Lipa can’t cast a vote herself, but the pop sensation tweeted Tuesday in support of Sanders, urging her followers to think about new leadership on an international scale. Fellow “it girl” and model Emily Ratajkowski caused the hashtag #HotGirlsForBernie to trend after she posted a photo of herself holding her ballot while wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the politician’s face.

While Sanders has a large following with the under-30 crowd, he’s been able to extend his reach to a wide audience. Actors Cynthia Nixon, Mark Ruffalo and John Cusack tweeted their support for him, too.

Democrats, don’t be defined by the negative of what is “impossible.”



Define yourself by the possibility of what is imaginable.#NotMeUs #BernieSanders #SuperTuesdaypic.twitter.com/CFNopxuDTx — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 3, 2020

Last week our 8 yo asked why we were supporting Bernie.



When we got to the part about the Green New Deal & saving our planet he got wide-eyed & hopeful & said “you mean we can change that?”



Joe Biden thinks that’s “unrealistic.” Bernie says we can and must — for our children. https://t.co/tmF82YsHYn — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 3, 2020

Come on people Super Tuesday - watch this - you know what to do - tomorrow you are the law - act with justice -vote @BernieSanders

Final summation : I believe we have justice in our hearts -



The Verdict - Paul Newman - Courtroom Summation https://t.co/MM14sYEUO6 via @YouTube — John Cusack (@johncusack) March 3, 2020

Elizabeth Warren

Warren, the last remaining woman in the race, has gained the support of many feminists thanks to her progressive values. The Massachusetts senator has the support of the queen of Twitter, Chrissy Teigen, and politically inclined celebs such as Ashley Judd and John Legend.

I’m voting @ewarren on Tues.

I am also a realist & believe in having a plan B. What do you think of a Biden/Stacey Abrams ticket?

Steady experience & guidance during an immediate health & financial crisis with a path to the future for women in significant leadership roles. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 1, 2020

I’m attending California for Warren’s event, “Los Angeles Speech with Elizabeth Warren” – sign up now to join me! #WinWithWarren https://t.co/ML0bmeH9dm — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) March 1, 2020

Comedian Kathy Griffin made it clear she’s voting for Warren, but asked her followers what they thought about a possible Joe Biden/Stacey Abrams ticket. Actress Constance Wu tweeted about attending a Warren rally last Sunday and continued to retweet pro-Warren material going into Super Tuesday.

Meanwhile, artist Janelle Monáe’s succinct tweet — “Elizabeth Warren .” — has garnered more than 60,000 likes.

Elizabeth Warren . — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) March 3, 2020

Joe Biden

The former vice president has been popular with older voters and centrist Democrats who think he can unite the party with his years of experience. On Monday, pop icon Cher posted tweets in support of Biden, even declaring, “I Will Stick By His Side Forever” before posting a photo of the two together.

Joe Biden Didn’t Have ENDLESS BILLIONS 2 BUY VOTES,He Didn’t Have Zuckerberg’s Help, He Hasn’t Been Campaigning

4 Five Yrs,He Isn’t The New Kid On The Block,HE”DID”HAVE Trump’s”ENTIRE” HIT SQUAD TRYING 2 DESTROY HIS LIFE.

BLOOMBERG CANT BUY🇺🇸SO He’ll Keep Joe From Winning It — Cher (@cher) March 1, 2020

I’M PROUD TO SAY,THIS WAS TAKEN”BEFORE”SOUTH CAROLINA pic.twitter.com/TRVSSSO4PL — Cher (@cher) March 3, 2020

Rosie O’Donnell, whose feud with President Trump predates his career in politics, used the hashtag #BidenbeatsTrump to proclaim her support. (She also retweeted several posts about stopping Sanders.)

come on mike - now is the time - before tomorrow - get out and back Biden #biden2020 https://t.co/fRvFyU9rVI — ROSIE (@Rosie) March 2, 2020

Trump has been a harrowing, exhausting experience. Can we have the revolution in 4 years? #BidenForPresident — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) March 3, 2020

Mia Farrow also tweeted in support of Biden, but later added, “Im supporting @JoeBiden but if Bernie is the nominee, ill vote for him and I hope all the Bernie supporters will do the same if Joe wins. We MUST oust Trump.”

Mike Bloomberg

The billionaire and former New York mayor was the last to join the race, but has managed to garner some Hollywood support — albeit not as much as his rivals.

TODAY IS SUPER TUESDAY, as if you didn't know.

And I am all in for @MikeBloomberg. Rail at me all you want, but I saw New York City go from being down on its knees to standing upright and proud after 9-11. It was a long haul, tough; not without mistakes, but he got it done. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 3, 2020