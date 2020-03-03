Here is a timeline of how the coronavirus outbreak has impacted the industry.

AD

AD

This post will be continually updated.

Jan. 22: Major Chinese film releases are canceled

Lunar New Year is the “biggest blockbuster period in the world,” according to the Hollywood Reporter, which stated that major studios voluntarily postponed releases after medical experts warned against congregating in crowded public spaces. By this point, multiple cities were on lockdown.

Some of the delayed films include “Detective Chinatown 3″ and “Lost in Russia.” The latter wound up premiering online, as did “Enter the Fat Dragon,” which was also planned for a January release.

Jan. 23: Thousands of Chinese theaters are shut down

The day after Chinese studios canceled seven blockbuster releases, cinema chains shuttered thousands of theaters across the country. Variety reported in March that the Chinese box office had plummeted $1.91 billion over the first two months of the year as a result of this shutdown.

AD

AD

Feb. 4: Disney delays the Chinese release of “Mulan”

Shortly after announcing that next year will be his last as chief executive of Disney, Bob Iger confirmed to CNBC that the Chinese release date of “Mulan” had been delayed indefinitely. The highly anticipated film, a live-action adaptation of the classic story, will be released March 27 in the United States.

Feb. 14: Khalid postpones his Asian tour dates

R&B singer-songwriter Khalid became one of the first American artists to postpone a concert tour over “the recent advisories and travel restrictions,” as AEG Presents announced on Instagram.

Feb. 17: “No Time to Die” cancels its Beijing premiere

AD

The latest James Bond film — and Daniel Craig’s last — was originally set for an April premiere in China. That portion of the publicity tour has also been postponed.

AD

Feb. 21: A major Chinese production is delayed

Chinese director Jia Zhangke, known for dramas such as “A Touch of Sin” and “Ash Is Purest White,” told IndieWire while at the Berlin Film Festival that he was in the midst of planning another film when the coronavirus broke out in the Wuhan region. He had wanted to shoot in April, given that the story takes place in the spring and summer, but must now postpone it until next year at the earliest.

“Maybe we’ll write a new script,” he added, smiling.

AD

Feb. 24: Paramount delays the Chinese release of “Sonic the Hedgehog”

The world-famous hedgehog won’t be speeding through Chinese theaters anytime soon, per Deadline.

Feb. 26: “Mission: Impossible 7” shuts down production in Italy

The seventh film in the “Mission: Impossible” series was set to shoot in Venice for three weeks — a plan put on hold after the number of confirmed cases in Italy surpassed 100. A number of museums closed temporarily and, according to CNN, reopened with new safety measures in place.

AD

“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan,” a representative from Paramount Pictures said in a statement.

AD

Feb. 27: Hollywood speaks up

A representative of the Motion Picture Association — which represents the Disney, Paramount, Sony, Universal, Warner Bros. and Netflix film studios — told Deadline that the trade organization was “closely monitoring” the spread of coronavirus and that it would “continue taking the necessary precautions” to ensure the health of customers and employees worldwide.

SAG-AFTRA, the labor union with roughly 160,000 members, noted that it was tracking updates from the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and the U.S. State Department.

AD

Feb. 27: BTS cancels its Korean concerts

The K-pop group canceled and reimbursed fans for the four Seoul shows that would have opened the “Map of the Soul” concert tour, all of which were to be held April in Jamsil Olympic Stadium.

AD

Feb. 28: Green Day postpones its Asian tour dates

Green Day, which also planned to tour Asia this spring, indefinitely postponed shows in Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong and South Korea: “We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon,” the rock band stated.

Feb. 28: CBS halts “The Amazing Race” production

After filming a few episodes in the United Kingdom, the 33rd season of “The Amazing Race” hit pause over “increased concerns and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus around the world.”

AD

Feb. 28: The Cannes Film Festival issues a statement

Hours after the first recorded case of coronavirus in the city of Cannes, the prestigious film festival told Variety that “as of today, it is still premature to express assumptions” on the mid-May event.

AD

Festival staff will continue to prepare for the event, according to a statement that clarified that they would “take all the necessary measures, aiming at ensuring the protection of all attendees.”

March 2: The National cancels its Japanese concerts

The indie rockers canceled a pair of Tokyo tour dates “in the interest of public safety,” according to a tweeted statement. Phoebe Bridgers had been set to open the mid-March shows.

March 2: Facebook and Twitter pull out of South by Southwest

Despite calls for SXSW to be canceled in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the festival will continue — but not as planned. A number of companies have canceled plans to have representatives travel to Austin later this month, including Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook’s dozen speakers.