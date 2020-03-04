Bloomberg promptly replied with a tweet that said, “See you soon, Donald” and a clip from “Star Wars” — in which Obi-Wan Kenobi (presumably serving as Bloomberg’s avatar in the tweet) tells Vader/Trump: “You can’t win, Darth. If you strike me down, I will become more powerful than you can possibly imagine.” (Bloomberg’s rejoinder was retweeted more than 10,000 times.)

Lucas birthed Star Wars in the early 1970s partly inspired by the geopolitics of the United States’ military role in Vietnam, with the smaller nation viewed by him as the rebels.

Here are six other times since that Star Wars and real politics have notably converged:

Reagan and the Evil Empire

By early 1983, President Ronald Reagan had twice called the Soviet Union an “evil empire” during speeches, as he urged a doctrine of anti-communist military intervention. Reagan also proposed in 1983 a space-based defense system — the Strategic Defense Initiative — that such critics as Sen. Ted Kennedy (D-Mass.) called “reckless Star Wars schemes,” spawning a derisive nickname for the project.

Lucas on Bush

In early 2009, New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd shared an ongoing dialogue with Lucas that began at an Obama inaugural party. At one point, the ever-political Lucas told Dowd: “George Bush is Darth Vader. [Former Vice President] Cheney is the emperor.”

Obama’s Star Wars fandom

In December 2015, President Barack Obama concluded his final news conference of the year by saying he needed to go watch “The Force Awakens.” The White House hosted a special screening of the film for children whose relatives had died in the Iraq War. Later that month, a Trump political ad lambasted Obama’s Star Wars fandom, implying it was distracting him from a real terrorist attack in San Bernardino, Calif.

The Obamas have also danced with droids and stormtroopers on Star Wars Day (“Dance. Or dance not. There is no try,” read a White House tweet), and Obama has inspired lightsaber-wielding Jedi action figures.

Dance. Or dance not. There is no try. #MayThe4thBeWithYou https://t.co/9g1JUHV1n5 — White House Archived (@ObamaWhiteHouse) May 5, 2016

Hillary Clinton mentions the Force

During a late 2015 Democratic debate, candidate Hillary Clinton nodded to the opening of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in her closing statements by saying: “Thank you, good night, and may the Force be with you.”

At the time, the Hill noted, “Force Awakens” director J.J. Abrams and his wife had given at least $1 million to an outside group supporting Clinton’s candidacy.

Mark Hamill battles Ivanka Trump

“The Force is strong with my family,” first daughter Ivanka Trump wrote last Halloween when captioning a family photo, posted to Instagram and Twitter accounts, that featured son Theodore, 3, dressed as a stormtrooper.

The oft-political actor Mark Hamill — Luke Skywalker himself — retweeted her post and added his own comment: “You misspelled ‘Fraud.’ #GoForceYourself.”

The tweets proved divisive. As The Washington Post’s Nina Zafar wrote at the time, scores of Twitter users “blasted Hamill for what they saw as an unwarranted attack on a child.”

Hamill also tweeted his criticism of President Trump, writing: “How are your bone spurs doing these days?”

Daisy Ridley on Trump

Last December, upon the release of “The Rise of Skywalker,” star Daisy Ridley bashed the American president.

She told the Guardian in a profile: “No, I don’t feel I have to edit what I say — the things that make me angry are the things that make everyone angry. Everyone is annoyed with BoJo [British Prime Minister Boris Johnson]. Everyone has an issue with Trump — every sane person anyway.”