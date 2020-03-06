AD

Allen had once been embraced by the entertainment industry. But he’s been largely shunned now, as the societal reckoning with sexual misconduct brought renewed attention to allegations that the filmmaker molested his daughter Dylan Farrow in the 1990s. (He has denied wrongdoing).

After the publisher dropped the Allen memoir, Dylan Farrow thanked the employees who participated in the walkout, “at great professional risk to themselves.”

“For someone who has felt alone in my story for so long, yesterday was a profound reminder of what a difference can be made when people stand and unite together for what’s right,” she wrote on Twitter.

News earlier in the week that Hachette imprint Grand Central Publishing would release the Allen memoir in April was met with shock by one of its own authors: journalist Ronan Farrow, the son of Mia Farrow and Allen. On Tuesday, Ronan Farrow said he was cutting ties with Hachette. His book, “Catch And Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators,” was published by Hachette in 2019.

Ronan Farrow wrote on Twitter that he was “disappointed to learn” Hachette acquired the book and accused the publisher of concealing “the decision from me and its own employees while we were working on ‘Catch and Kill’ — a book about how powerful men, including Woody Allen, avoid accountability for sexual abuse.”

Ronan and Dylan Farrow also accused Hachette of failing to fact-check Allen’s memoir.

“Hachette’s publishing of Woody Allen’s memoir is deeply upsetting to me personally and an utter betrayal of my brother whose brave reporting, capitalized on by Hachette, gave voice to numerous survivors of sexual assault by powerful men,” Dylan Farrow wrote in a statement on Monday.

Dozens of employees at Hachette imprints Grand Central Publishing and Little, Brown joined a walkout Thursday, and many also sent automatic reply emails that read, “We stand in solidarity with Ronan Farrow, Dylan Farrow and survivors of sexual assault,” NPR reported.

Allen reportedly had trouble finding a home for his memoir; the New York Times reported that four publishing houses passed.