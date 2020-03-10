Latin pop has long had a huge following in the United States, but that popularity has not always been reflected on American television — even though many of its brightest stars are, like Bad Bunny, from Puerto Rico. That’s been slowly changing over the past few years, especially when it comes to late-night. Fallon and his peers have increasingly hosted artists who perform exclusively in Spanish: Ozuna, J Balvin and veteran reggaetonero Daddy Yankee, among them. But that increased visibility has not yet translated to “Saturday Night Live,” which arguably has the most prominent performance stage in all of late-night.

That’s a glaring oversight — and it’s time for the iconic sketch comedy show to rectify it. What better way to do that than booking the hottest rapper in Latin pop right now?

In some ways, Bad Bunny has already outgrown Studio 8H’s intimate stage, having played to a much larger crowd — alongside Jennifer Lopez and Shakira — at this year’s Super Bowl. But “Saturday Night Live” remains a coveted milestone for artists on the rise. The show has already embraced at least one act whose music is primarily in a language other than English: BTS became the first K-pop band to perform there last year to much fanfare. So far, this season’s roster has been filled with breakouts from various pop genres: Lizzo, indie pop royal King Princess, XXL-touted rapper DaBaby and goth-pop phenom Billie Eilish.

SNL’s audience should be as familiar with Bad Bunny as they are with Eilish, full stop. But it’s more than that: Seeing Spanish-language performers on late-night feels revolutionary at a time when many Latin American immigrants feel under attack by the Trump administration’s policies and the president’s own rhetoric. The presence of Puerto Rican artists is especially poignant in the aftermath of the administration’s lackluster response to Hurricane Maria’s destruction. In 2018, one year after Maria ravaged the U.S. territory, Bad Bunny made his TV debut on Fallon, where he told viewers that many were still without electricity in their homes. “More than 3,000 people died, and Trump is still in denial,” he said. His criticism led into a powerful performance of “Estamos Bien” (“We’re Good”), the hopeful lead single to his debut album, released earlier that year.

Only a handful of Spanish-speaking musicians (Lopez, and Carlos Santana with his namesake band, for instance) have performed on “Saturday Night Live,” almost always drawing from their English-language discographies. There are a couple of notable exceptions: J Balvin sang in Spanish when he made a guest appearance alongside musical guest DJ Khaled, singer Jeremih and rappers Meek Mill and Lil Baby during SNL’s Season 44 finale. Shakira, who has been musical guest three times, sang one Spanish song in 2005, tapping Alejandro Sanz to join her on their Spanish-language collaboration “La Tortura.”

Shakira rose to global fame in an era when what’s known as the Latin crossover required artists including Gloria Estefan, Selena, Ricky Martin and Marc Anthony to release English-language albums. Bad Bunny and his generation of Latin pop stars aren’t beholden to that formula or what Rolling Stone recently dubbed “the Hokey Latin Crossover Song” (see: “Despacito” remix).

The top five most popular music videos (globally) on YouTube last year were all by Spanish-speaking artists including Anuel AA, Karol G, Spanish singer Rosalía and J Balvin. Bad Bunny made the list through his appearance on Jhay Cortez’s “No Me Conoce” remix, which also featured J Balvin. Daddy Yankee, who helped pave the way with “Gasolina” and other international hits in the early aughts, held the top spot with “Con Calma,” a reggaeton banger that sampled and featured Canadian rapper Snow (of “Informer” fame). The song also landed on the top 10 list for most-viewed music videos in the United States.

Latin pop, particularly reggaeton and Latin trap, has no shortage of artists worthy of SNL’s prestigious stage (the omission of Daddy Yankee and J Balvin are particularly glaring oversights). But Bad Bunny seems especially suited to move the show into a new era as one of his genre’s most forward-looking artists. The rapper has been an outspoken ally of the LGBTQ community and has made a point to include LGBTQ representation in his music videos. “There are people who listen to reggaeton and love it and at the same time they have never felt represented within it,” Bad Bunny told the Los Angeles Times. “In 20 or 30 years nobody had worried about that, but I did.”

He has made similar attempts to counter his genre’s notoriously aggressive view of masculinity. He rejects gender stereotypes, often wearing colored polish on his nails. When Bad Bunny took “The Tonight Show” stage last month, he wore a T-shirt that said, in Spanish: “They killed Alexa. Not a man in a skirt.” The declaration referred to Alexa Negrón Luciano, a transgender woman whose brutal murder has caused widespread outrage in Puerto Rico.

Bad Bunny followed up his Fallon appearance with a performance on “The Late Late Show” last week. Less than a week later, “YHLQMDLG” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart — an unprecedented feat for an all-Spanish album. SNL would be lucky to have him.