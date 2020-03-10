“That’s not to say you can’t make fun of a leader who is not addressing the problem, or a strange new social trend that develops as a result of the outbreak,” continues the two-time Pulitzer winner.
The evolving nature of the covid-19 epidemic is causing cartoonists to be mindful of a sometimes fine line — as the crisis increases worldwide, the acceptable comic tone shifts.
“I’ve sketched up a few rough ideas about the coronavirus that my editor and I took a second look at and decided they were in bad taste,” Breen says. “The good thing about these situations is you’re forced to go back and think harder — and you often come up with something even better.”
Adam Zyglis, the left-leaning cartoonist for the Buffalo News, says that it will require a span of cartoons to cover the many dimensions of the virus crisis, but that he is training his sights on the White House response first.
“It is the usual case of cutting through the propaganda to get to the truth,” says the Pulitzer-winning artist, who has drawn covid-19 slipping past President Trump’s usual political defenses and style of attack. “Trump flat-out is denying the severity of this for political gain. This may be worse than the other times he’s done this because of the massive public-health risk."
Clay Bennett, the Pulitzer-winning cartoonist for the Chattanooga Times Free Press, has satirized what he calls the White House’s “bungling attempt to address this crisis,” but he is also looking at the bigger picture.
“The coronavirus is dominating the news in every section of the newspaper,” says the left-leaning cartoonist, noting that coverage angles include a reeling Wall Street and empty sports stadiums, as well as the run on emergency supplies.
“With so many different angles to this story, it’s hardly a challenge to draw about the coronavirus,” Bennett says. “The challenge, right now, is drawing about anything else.”