Actor Tom Hanks announced on social media that he and his wife, the actress Rita Wilson, have tested positive for coronavirus.

The couple are in Australia and started to feel “a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” Hanks wrote on Instagram. “Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

They will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires, Hanks said.

This story is developing and will be updated.