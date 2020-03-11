For the first time since her show debuted, in 2008, there were no fans staring back at Williams. The former radio shock jock was instead offering her candid thoughts on pop culture, current news and controversies in front of a collection of show staffers.

Over on “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg offered an enthusiastic greeting at the top of the show. “Well, hello, hello, hello, and welcome to ‘The View,’ y’all.” She turned to the empty gray chairs usually reserved for the show’s studio audience. “Welcome to ‘The View,’ welcome to ‘The View,' welcome to ‘The View,” she repeated, feigning an echo effect, as her greeting dissipated into the ether.

“The echo is real,” said her co-host Meghan McCain.

This is the reality of daytime television amid growing fears about the novel coronavirus. As the number of confirmed cases in the United States has topped 1,000, experts have recommended communities practice social distancing, avoiding large crowds and other nonessential interactions that could cause the virus to spread more quickly. The approach has caused widespread disruptions, from workplaces encouraging their employees to work from home to long-running music festivals altering their schedules — or canceling altogether.

“Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” were among the first shows to announce that they would be scrapping their typical live studio audiences. But the absence of crowds is particularly striking on the daytime talk show circuit, which heavily incorporates the energy of audience members who gather to see their favorite hosts and react, in real time, to recurring segments, celebrity interviews or juicy spats between some of TV’s most recognizable personalities. On Wednesday, “Strahan, Sara and Keke”; “Good Morning America”; and “Live With Kelly and Ryan” all aired without their typical audiences. Tamron Hall’s namesake show will do the same starting Thursday.

Some, like Williams, turned to their own employees to avoid crickets. The daytime diva opened the show by passing out candy cigarettes. Because why not? On “Strahan, Sara and Keke,” staffers cheered and danced as Strahan explained the reason behind the drastic change. “The great thing is, some of them — their parents didn’t even know they had a job, and we just put them on TV, so now your mama knows you got a job,” he said.

Whoopi Goldberg repeating “welcome to The View” to empty audience chairs is both peak apocalypse horror and high camp. pic.twitter.com/VZroTYVT0N — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) March 11, 2020

Goldberg said the decision to go without an audience was “unprecedented” on “The View.” But the talk show — like many other daytime staples — tapes in New York City, which has canceled a number of highly attended events, including the half marathon, as the number of confirmed cases has jumped to more than 200 statewide.

Williams, who also tapes in New York, shared mixed feelings about the decision to remove the audience from her show as she offered a rundown of the precautions people and businesses have taken amid what the World Health Organization has officially labeled a pandemic. “I’m not sure I’m down with it. Part of me says the stats are going up,” she said. “But the other part of me says they might be creating mass hysteria, including telling me no audience. Even I didn’t go there.”

As “The View” panel settled into their empty broadcast, Meghan McCain admitted she was “kind of into it,” adding that it may be because she comes from a news background and considers herself an introvert. And the lack of audience didn’t stop the characteristically combative panel from sparring over politics.

“I think people are starting to recognize all over the country that this is no joke. This is not a left-wing conspiracy to get you-know-who out of the White House,” Goldberg told her co-hosts. “This is realy

Elisabeth Hasselbeck, a former “View” co-host and the episode’s guest host, was introduced as the show’s “OG conservative voice,” and she leaned into the role as she highlighted the “line between panic and … precaution.”

“We’ve had affected cases; those are serious. We’ve had deaths; those are serious,” she said. “And not to be taken lightly at all, but I also think that we shouldn’t be in a state of panic because what we’re doing, and taking cues from our president, is taking early, strong, bold actions to keep this at bay as much as we possibly can right now.”

Hasselbeck added: “We’re still on the front end of this. I feel comfortable and confident that because of strong leadership — ”

“Where’s the strong leadership?” Joy Behar interrupted, as the panel started to argue over the administration’s handling of the situation. “He has told us nothing of any importance.”

Audience or no audience, some things never change.