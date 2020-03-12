On Tuesday, the world learned that Smith would be inviting the public to watch live the next evening as the 19-year-old singer/talk show host/yogi cycled through the eight stages of anxiety over the course of 24 hours in a “box,” a piece of performance art tied to the release of her fourth LP, appropriately titled “The Anxiety.”

The live event, described on Twitch as “a personification of the emotional spectrum within the human mind through performance art,” is happening online — and in real life at the Museum of Contemporary Art’s Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles — until 9 p.m. Pacific time on Thursday. According to its streaming video, there have been nearly 1 million views of people tuning in to experience Smith and her creative partner, Tyler Cole, go through paranoia, rage, sadness, numbness, euphoria, strong interest, compassion and acceptance. And Smith’s work, which dropped in the middle of a global health crisis, is inadvertently magnifying the very anxiety she’s acting out.

Okay, what are you eyes doing right now? Are they blinking? (Yes, you read that right.) Are they bugging? (Could you really be surprised? This is a Smith kid we’re talking about.) Or are they rolling?

That last reaction — disdain, cynicism, perhaps even exasperation — is an easy one. But when it comes to Willow Smith, who whipped her hair into America’s heart nearly a decade ago and then spent just as much time detangling the image of a famous kid gone pop, the easy thing is just plain boring.

Tuning into the performance with the duo’s hypnotic album as the soundtrack and white walls covered in quotes (“you can be a bringer of light” and “I am not my body”), the work is both mesmerizing and disorienting. What are we watching? The inside of someone’s brain? Two rich kids having a kooky sleepover in a graffiti-filled treehouse? One of the current 5,000 people watching online has the answer in the event’s accompanying chat room: “There is nothing to figure out. Just 2 people painting in a room listening to music. Not that crazy of an idea.”

No, it’s not that crazy of an idea. Willow and her older brother Jaden are no strangers to criticism or thinking outside the box. Years ago they gave a bonkers interview in which they discussed the importance of school (not very) and prana energy (very). It was the official introduction of two famous kids who the public had previously only known on red carpets, in movie theaters and music videos. Both have leaned in to their otherness. Most notably on “Red Table Talk,” the Facebook show she co-hosts with her mother and grandmother, Willow has ceded all semblance of the preteen, one-hit wonder in favor of a Lisa Bonet 2.0 vibe that appears earnest, thoughtful and without much pretense.

All of that makes this week’s performance art less spectacle and more subversive.

“This is not so that people are like, ‘Oooh!’ This is for awareness,” Smith, who herself has anxiety, told the Los Angeles Times in an interview before the event.

True to form, other famous people — Tilda Swinton, Shia LaBeouf, Solange Knowles and even Jay-Z — have explored the limits and liberation of the performance art form. Difficult to quantify at the very least, performance art involves a direct give and take between the artist and the audience, a breakdown of the “fourth wall.” It makes sense, said some artists within the medium, that a “celebrity” would be attracted to it.

“Celebrities usually become less accessible the more famous they become,” explained Sheldon Scott, a Washington-based performance artist. “It doesn’t matter that you’re a celebrity. All those things melt away in the practice of real performance art — or it should.”

In that box Thursday, there was little to mark Smith’s celebrity status besides the sheer mass in viewership numbers. At one point, she curled up on the floor on a fluffy comforter, aimlessly drawing circles with her finger on the floor while wearing a pair of white bunny ears, as moody songs from “The Anxiety” played. A perfect picture of something.

Gabrielle Civil, a black feminist performance artist and faculty member at the California Institute of the Arts, said that for young black women especially, art in general has been a “huge centering practice.”

“People may sometimes shake their head at our wild antics, but in our deepest incarnations, performance artists can find healing, presence and empowerment,” said Civil, who pointed to established artists in the field like Adrian Piper and Lorraine O’Grady as examples of the canon. “I Just wish [Willow] the best,” continued Civil, author of a memoir about the medium, “Swallow the Fish.”