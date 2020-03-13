On Friday, the presenter Reedpop postponed Florida Supercon, moving the fan event from May 8-10 to the Fourth of July weekend at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Reedpop cited its monitoring of the covid-19 virus outbreak in complying with Florida’s request that large gatherings be postponed or canceled.

“We know that this decision is going to greatly impact many of our individual creators, small businesses and service workers,” Reedpop said in a statement. “We will do everything that we can over the coming weeks to highlight your work so that as a community we can come together to support you.”

Comic-Con International cited California Department of Public Health recommendations in its decision to postpone WonderCon.

Meanwhile, “We continue to work closely with officials in San Diego and at this time no decision has been made regarding the rescheduling of Comic-Con,” the company told The Washington Post in a statement about the event, set for July 23-26, that in past years has drawn more than 125,000 people.

In the larger Washington D.C., region, Awesome Con D.C. in early May and Baltimore Comic Con in October said there has been no change in plans.

“Awesome Con is planned to run as scheduled,” said a representative of the event, marketing director Lauren Dabb. “Any changes to that plan will happen based on changes to the recommendations made available from the CDC, U.S. and D.C. public health guidelines.”

“Our exhibitors, fans, sponsors, creators and publishers have been patient and trusting in our decision to follow” those recommendations, said the organizer.

Awesome Con D.C. draws tens of thousands of people to the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. This year’s event, set for May 1-3, is scheduled to offer an array of panels and appearances, including such top-billed guests as actors Zachary Levi, Michael J. Fox, Christina Ricci and Sean Astin. (Post requests for comment sent to those actors were not returned.)

Awesome Con D.C. said it has “not had any cancellations” of top talent advertised to appear at the event.

Baltimore Comic Con, set for Oct. 23-25 at the Inner Harbor’s Baltimore Convention Center, told The Post: “We are six months out yet and are still planning on holding the convention.”

Artists and exhibitors have been adjusting to the shifting fan-convention season in the United States at least since the coronavirus outbreak in Washington state, when they began raising questions on social media about Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle. Reedpop eventually postponed the Seattle event, which had been scheduled for March 12-15. No new dates have been announced.

“Postponing a show is a difficult decision, but an easy one to explain in these times,” Reedpop President Lance Fensterman told The Post. “Ultimately the most complicated thing is that fans want to gather and be fans.”

“The most difficult thing,” he added, “is not being able to give those fans what they crave and love.”

Reedpop successfully staged the fan conventions PAX East in Boston and the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, or C2E2, both of which concluded March 1. It also presents MCM Comic Con in London and BookExpo in New York — both scheduled for late May.