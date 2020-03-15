The Pixar film “Onward” led the weekend, earning approximately $10.5 million, a 73 percent decline from its opening week.

These dismal numbers come as Hollywood attempts to adjust to a new reality. Major film releases including “A Quiet Place Part II,” “F9,” and the latest James Bond movie “No Time to Die” have all been postponed. Additionally, several ongoing productions have been suspended, including “Jurassic World: Dominion,” which had been filming in London. A spokesman for Universal said it was “for the safety of all involved to delay the shoot indefinitely.”

The weak box office returns are by no means surprising. As experts continue to warn against mass gatherings, several cities and counties have placed restrictions on crowd sizes. One of the most effective ways to slow the spread of covid-19 is the employment of social distancing, or the avoidance of close contact with others (particularly those who might be infected by the disease). The general guidance says individuals should maintain six feet of space from one another, making a communal venue such as a movie theater, in which patrons sit next to one another, particularly problematic.

In response, the AMC and Regal movie theater chains, the country’s two largest, both cut their seating capacity by 50 percent this past week. The goal, AMC said in a statement, is “to provide additional space between guests within all its U.S. theaters, to keep its theaters clean and to discourage those with health concerns from coming to its theaters.”

“With this action, we are facilitating the ‘social distance’ between guests who still want to see movies on a big screen,” said AMC CEO Adam Aron in a statement. “These are uncharted times in the United States.”

The turmoil comes months after a banner year for Hollywood. Three films from 2019 — “Avengers: Endgame,” “The Lion King” and “Frozen 2” — are among the top 10 highest grossing movies of all time.

As uncertainly continues to cloud the future, studios are taking different tactical steps in hopes of weathering the storm. As so many Americans are working from home and choosing to self-quarantine, Disney released two of last year’s most popular movies — “Frozen 2” and “Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” — to its streaming service Disney+ ahead of schedule. Magnolia Pictures, meanwhile, pushed back the theatrical release of its gerrymandering documentary “Slay the Dragon” but released it on streaming services early.