Here is a closer look at how the coronavirus outbreak has hit the film, television and music industries. (Note that, while indicative of scope, the list below is not exhaustive.)

Film

Celebrities: Beloved Hollywood actor Tom Hanks announced last week that he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, tested positive for the novel coronavirus while in Australia for a movie. Idris Elba shared his own diagnosis in a video tweeted Monday, in which he advocated for social distancing.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

“Look, we live in a divided world right now. We can all feel it,” Elba said in the video. “But now’s the time for solidarity. Now’s the time for thinking about each other.”

Productions: “Mission: Impossible 7″ was set to shoot in Venice for three weeks, a plan Paramount Pictures set on the back burner in February after local officials put a stop to public gatherings.

Disney also suspended several projects, including the live-action “Little Mermaid” film and Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley,” which falls under the Fox Searchlight banner. Marvel Studios, which Disney operates, paused its “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” production in Australia after director Destin Daniel Cretton decided to self-isolate per a doctor’s recommendation.

Warner Bros. put a temporary stop to “The Batman,” which features Robert Pattinson in the lead role, and placed the Will Smith tennis film “King Richard” and the third installment in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise on hiatus. The studio is also producing the Elvis Presley biopic that Hanks was in preproduction for when he tested positive for coronavirus in Australia.

Releases: One of the first major releases to be delayed over coronavirus concerns was that of “No Time to Die,” the latest film in the James Bond franchise. MGM, Universal and longtime Bond producers collectively decided to push the premiere from April to November.

Universal also made the bold decision to push the release of “Fast and Furious 9” by nearly a year, from this May to April 2021. Paramount delayed the Chinese release of “Sonic the Hedgehog” in February and, in March, indefinitely postponed “A Quiet Place Part II” and “The Lovebirds” worldwide.

Joining “Mulan” in Disney’s limbo zone are “New Mutants” and “Antlers,” which were both acquired by the media conglomerate when it bought out Fox last year.

Television

Talk shows: Numerous daytime and late-night talk shows announced last week that they would be taping future episodes without a live studio audience, including those hosted by James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, John Oliver, Trevor Noah, Andy Cohen, Samantha Bee, Greg Gutfeld, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Ellen DeGeneres and more.

ABC eventually decided to suspend production on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” following similar decisions by NBC’s “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” and CBS’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” The syndicated “Wendy Williams Show” won’t tape, either. HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” and “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” are going on hiatus.

Reality shows: The game shows “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!” have also started to tape without live studio audiences. Reality series like CBS’s “Survivor,” “The Amazing Race” and ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” produced by Warner Bros. Television, have been suspended or postponed.

Productions: Deadline reported last week that NBCUniversal has halted production on around 35 shows over growing coronavirus concerns. This includes all the Dick Wolf shows, as well as series the company produces for other platforms, like Netflix’s “Russian Doll” and Apple’s “Little America.” Shows on other broadcast networks, like ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” have also taken breaks.

Warner Bros. Television suspended work on “Riverdale” last week after someone who works on the Vancouver production tested positive for coronavirus. It also shut down other CW series, such as “Batwoman,” “The Flash” and “Supergirl,” as well as CBS sitcoms like “Young Sheldon.”

WarnerMedia Entertainment has stopped production on HBO’s “Righteous Gemstones” and TNT’s long-awaited adaptation of “Snowpiercer.” The second season of HBO’s “Euphoria” has been delayed, and it remains to be seen how the soon-to-film “Barry” and “Succession” will be affected.

Netflix hit pause on its scripted television shows in the United States and Canada, including “Stranger Things,” “Grace and Frankie” and “The Witcher,” among others. Marvel suspended its Disney Plus series, including “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki” and “WandaVision.” Apple shows, such as “Morning Show,” and Hulu series, like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” are taking a break. The third season of FX’s “Atlanta” and the fourth of “Fargo” have also been suspended.

“Carnival Row” star Orlando Bloom shared a video on Instagram last week saying the Amazon series’s Prague shoot had been shut down ahead of the implementation of President Trump’s travel ban. Amazon’s $1 billion “Lord of the Rings” series also stopped shooting in New Zealand.

Music

Celebrities: Universal Music CEO Lucian Grainge, whom Bloomberg News described as “music’s most powerful executive,” has been hospitalized after testing positive in Los Angeles.

Festivals: South by Southwest organizers canceled the March music, film and tech festival on the recommendation of Austin city officials just a week before it was set to begin — a tipping point for other gatherings of its kind. Soon enough, the entertainment company Goldenvoice, which produces the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival as well as its country music counterpart, Stagecoach, announced that both festivals would be postponed by several months, from April to October.

The announcements followed the Ultra Music Festival and Calle Ocho cancellations in Miami.

Concerts: Several artists have postponed legs of their upcoming or ongoing tours, including Green Day, Kenny Chesney, Khalid, Pearl Jam, Pixies and the Who. Live Nation and AEG, as well as several agencies, announced last week that they would be postponing touring arena shows through the end of the month, including those of Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, the Strokes, Cher and Chris Stapleton.

Some artists, such as BTS, Madonna and the National, canceled specific dates.

Residencies: Kelly Clarkson announced that, in addition to shutting down production on her talk show, she would be postponing the April opening of her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater. Caesars suspended all performances, including Shania Twain and Rod Stewart’s, through the end of the month. The Jonas Brothers axed their April residency at Park MGM.