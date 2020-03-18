“World cartoonists lean toward drawing more symbolic cartoons vs. U.S. cartoonists, who are more gag-oriented,” says Cagle. That’s because American editors, he notes, prefer the gags.
As artists satirize a pandemic that has reached nearly 200,000 confirmed cases worldwide, the visual metaphors often diverge, too. “Foreign cartoonists draw more cartoons based on the physical appearance of the microscopic coronavirus,” Cagle says. “They draw coronavirus cartoons with soccer metaphors and put face masks on everything."
Here’s a closer look at how some overseas cartoonists are commenting on the covid-19 pandemic:
