The day after he was supposed to make his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut, Krasinski instead debuted a playful YouTube series created in response to his tweeted callout for “the stories that have made you feel good this week or the things that just made you smile.” Among the many responses was a video documenting the “surprise social distancing welcome home parade” that awaited a 15-year-old girl as she returned home from her final chemotherapy treatment. The tweet went viral, receiving more than three times as many favorites as Krasinski’s original prompt.

Seated in what appeared to be his home office, and in front of an “SGN” sign his daughters created, Krasinski began by saying that he has long wanted to watch a show entirely dedicated to good news. After reading through the heartwarming stories that came his way, he said, “I thought, ‘All right. Enough is enough, world. Why not us? Why not now?’ So ladies and gentleman, this is your fault, and this is SGN. I’m John Krasinski, and if it isn’t clear yet, I have absolutely no idea what I’m doing.”

Krasinski went on to applaud health-care workers around the globe, sharing videos of people cheering for them and others of neighbors helping each other out. “Without question,” he said, “we are all going through an incredibly trying time, but through all the anxiety, all the confusion, all the isolation and all the ‘Tiger King,’ somehow the human spirit found a way to break through and blow us all away.”

He also brought on Coco Danz, the 15-year-old from the video whom he described as his “newest and biggest hero.” She thanked her nurses and doctors and encouraged everyone to stay home to protect people like her, who are more susceptible to the coronavirus because of low immune systems.

The “Office” reunion, one of several in recent times, was the episode’s centerpiece. Connected via Zoom thanks to Carell’s technologically savvy wife, Nancy, the former co-stars reminisced on the years they spent playing Dunder Mifflin Paper Company boss Michael Scott and salesman Jim Halpert.

“Part of what was so much fun about it is that everybody in the cast was rooting for everybody else,” Carell said. “People would step back when it was time for other people to shine, and celebrated. When you came in as Dwight that day — it was crazy, watching Jim do Dwight.”

Carell highlighted the popular “Dinner Party” episode — specifically, the scene where Michael shows Jim and Pam (Jenna Fischer) his tiny, wall-mounted plasma TV — as one of his favorite memories from filming the show. Krasinski added, “I don’t think I’ve ever laughed harder in my life.”

“Listen, I know everyone’s talking about a reunion,” he continued. “Hopefully one day, we just get to reunite as people and just all get to say hi.”