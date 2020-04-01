A New York City native, Schlesinger racked up many accolades for his music over the years, including Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for writing the title track to the 1997 film “That Thing You Do!” The song was chosen out of 300 other submissions when the movie’s writer and director, Tom Hanks, put out a call for a “Beatles-esque” track that could carry the film.
Fountains of Wayne’s biggest hit, the tongue-in-cheek “Stacy’s Mom,” earned a Grammy nomination in 2003 for duo/group pop vocal and helped land the band in the best new artist category. Schlesinger would go on to win a Grammy for best comedy album in 2009 for his work on Stephen Colbert’s “A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All!”
Over the last several years, he became a fan-favorite writer on CW musical dramedy “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” and won the Emmy Award last year for original music and lyrics for the song “Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal.” A Tony Award nominee, he was also well-known for his work in the Broadway world, and previously won two Emmys for the opening and closing numbers of the Tonys broadcast.
