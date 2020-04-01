Unlike vainer attempts to reach out to an uncertain public, these PSAs, like Mel Brooks’s well-received message, have largely drawn upon their stars’ established strengths as performers. David, for instance, injected his with the dry humor one expects from the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” creator.

AD

“Obviously someone put me up to this 'cause it’s generally not the kind of thing I do,” he said, “but I basically want to address the idiots out there, you know who you are. You’re going out, I don’t know what you’re doing, you’re socializing too close, it’s not good. You’re hurting old people like me.”

AD

“Well, not me,” he corrected himself. “I have nothing to do with you, I’ll never see you. But, you know, other — let’s say other old people, who might be your relatives. Who the hell knows.”

“You’re hurting old people like me. Well, not me... I’ll never see you.”



Larry David wants everyone to stay home to protect older Californians from #COVID19!

He does not do these things.

Listen to Larry.#StayHomeSaveLiveshttps://t.co/snYe5v55Rw pic.twitter.com/C5cKOaAufE — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 31, 2020

David’s PSA arrived exactly a week after Will Ferrell, sporting a sequin blazer and jokingly described as a “famous millennial,” encouraged his “fellow” young people to ditch the bars.

AD

“We love to go out on the town and party, but right now we gotta stay at home,” he said, pushing intruding guests out the front door. “So, since we have to stay at home during this covid-19 crisis, create your own party! Create your own club, right here in the comfort of your own house.”

Newsom’s office also shared a more straightforward video from Snoop Dogg: “My fellow Californians,” he began. “Real important message: I need y’all to stay in the house for me, man. Real talk.”

AD

Over on the other coast, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office also enlisted a number of the state’s famous inhabitants, such as Danny DeVito and La La Anthony, to film videos.

AD

“We got this virus, this pandemic, and, you know, young people can get it and they can transmit it to old people,” DeVito said, raising his volume: “And the next thing you know, I’m outta there!”

Danny DeVito wants you to stay home and save lives.#NewYorkStateStrongerTogether @DannyDeVito pic.twitter.com/7V8yXbqHwB — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 22, 2020

Ben Stiller, beginning his video with an earnest plea for viewers to protect those around them, then encouraged everyone to “take this as an opportunity to, you know, take a breath and maybe read some books or watch some movies or take up a hobby.”

“I’ve always been interested in chain-saw art,” he said calmly. “Never had the time to explore it. And now, through the miracle of the Internet — some tutorials and Etsy, I’ve been able to really get into it.”

AD

AD

And, finally, there’s recent (fictional) hit man Robert De Niro.

“We all need to stay home,” he said. “We need to stop the spread of this virus, and we can only do it together. Not just to protect ourselves, but to protect others and all the older people you love. Please. I’m watching you.”