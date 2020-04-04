“I really wanted to punctuate how a small gesture could seem innocent, but could be violating,” director Eliza Hittman recently told The Washington Post. “There is a complexity to even a small gesture."

It is with this microscopic approach that Hittman directed the film, which won a special jury award at the Sundance Film Festival and second place overall in Berlin. It assumes the form of a hero’s journey, focusing on the strengthening bond between the girls as they face the obstacles standing in the way of the future Autumn (Sidney Flanigan) wants for herself. Those obstacles can be as small but significant as the 17-year-old’s inability to file an insurance claim without notifying her parents of the procedure.

Though a local clinic tries to convince Autumn against terminating the pregnancy, Hittman herself never questions whether Autumn, a reserved high schooler living with her overworked mother and cruel stepfather, is making the right decision. The exact circumstances of the pregnancy are never revealed, either. The film, per Hittman, is more concerned with the challenges young women like Autumn and Skylar (Talia Ryder) face in a patriarchal society that doesn’t always function in their favor.

“It’s not about her struggling with the choice — I think that’s something we’ve seen so many times, and it doesn’t feel emotionally honest,” Hittman said. “It’s about her discovering all the ways in which the system is working against her. It’s very much a bureaucratic odyssey.”

Though Focus Features initially planned a theatrical run, cinema closures led them to release the film on-demand. Viewers at home might find the bureaucratic through-line timely, as coronavirus measures in a growing number of states have effectively banned abortions, deeming them “nonessential” medical procedures. Barriers to adequate health care drive Autumn and Skylar to scrounge up whatever money they can from their grocery store jobs and leave their conservative town for New York.

“I think I wanted to demonstrate the impact that these restrictions have on lives . . . and the best way is to show its impact on one human being,” Hittman said. “I’m not a documentary filmmaker, and the film is ultimately an intimate character study that shows the effect that these state restrictions have on one person’s life, and how far she needs to travel in order to reclaim her youth.”

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always” is uncompromising in its storytelling, depicting the harsh realities of life for many young women. Before heading to New York, for instance, Autumn attempts to induce a miscarriage by repeatedly punching herself in the stomach, and by overdosing on vitamin C.

Hittman’s compassion for her characters is palpable, highlighted in a scene when Autumn, who is rather guarded, breaks down after being asked whether she has ever been abused or forced into having sex. Skylar faces her own tough decisions as well, such as whether to give into the unwanted advances of the guy from the bus (Théodore Pellerin) when the girls are running low on money.

“There’s no conventional antagonist standing in the way,” Hittman said. “There’s macro and micro obstacles.”

Given that Autumn lives in the United States, Hittman was initially uncertain how the film would be received at the Berlin International Film Festival. But she found that the story resonated with European audiences, too. The director herself was inspired to make a film about abortion after reading about a woman in Ireland who died of septicemia in 2012 after being denied the procedure.

Hittman hopes that, even with an on-demand release, Autumn’s journey will reach two demographics in particular: an “older male conservative audience" and viewers who might identify with what they see on screen. “I think that, even though [this] isn’t an ideal moment for anything, I hope that the film reaches women who are in similar situations.”

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always” is now available to rent on multiple platforms, including Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube and more.