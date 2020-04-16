Dennehy amassed nearly 200 film and television credits, also including “First Blood” and “Cocoon,” but he is primarily remembered for performing onstage. He won his first Tony Award playing protagonist Willy Loman in the 1999 revival of Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman” and his second as patriarch James Tyrone in the 2003 revival of Eugene O’Neill’s “Long Day’s Journey Into Night.” In his obituary, Variety described Dennehy as “perhaps the foremost living interpreter of O’Neill’s works,” a decades-long exploration that bolstered his relationship with the Goodman Theatre in Chicago.

Lin-Manuel Miranda on Twitter referred to Dennehy as “a colossus,” reminiscing on his “masterful” performances in “Death of a Salesman” and “Love Letters,” the A.R. Gurney play that returned to Broadway in 2014. Dennehy’s “Love Letters” co-star Mia Farrow shared a backstage photo of him cradling her dog Bowie, writing that there were “few friends as valued in my life.”

Just devastated to learn that the magnificent Brian Dennehy has died. They is no one i enjoyed working with more. And there are few friends as valued in my life. I took this photo backstage when we were in Love Letters. He loved my pup Bowie. pic.twitter.com/s55Cc37lFy — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 16, 2020

Emmy-winning actress Dana Delany, who starred with Dennehy in a 1999 TV movie, described him as “a fellow nutmegger, mick and a Marine.” Actor-producer Miranda Bailey shared a photo with “my mentor and inspiration.” Screenwriter Josh Olson reminisced about working on a Harlan Ellison adaptation with Dennehy, who was “everything you’d want him to be and more.”

Those who did not work with Dennehy personally pointed to the legacy he leaves behind. In a reply to Elizabeth Dennehy’s tweet, NPR host Peter Sagal recalled the elder Dennehy’s “commitment to the stage” in Chicago. Writer Gideon Yago relayed the “practical wisdom” that a “brutally hungover” Dennehy shared at Yago’s college commencement ceremony many years ago: “At some point, life will sink its fangs in the back of your neck and shake the s--- out of you.”

TCM host Ben Mankiewicz tweeted there wasn’t a movie made “that wasn’t at least a little better solely for having Brian Dennehy in the cast.” See more tributes below.

Rest in peace Brian Dennehy, the star of the only Broadway play that I paid to see three times: Death of a Salesman. I got to tell him that in person at an event a couple of years ago. He paused, then jammed a hand in his coat pocket and said “How much do I owe you?” — MZS (@mattzollerseitz) April 16, 2020

Very sad to hear about the passing of Brian Dennehy. He was a fantastic actor on the big and small screens, as well as theatre. Another great loss!!! RIP MM pic.twitter.com/tv8ZwdRbO9 — Malcolm McDowell (@McDowellMalc) April 16, 2020

Another day. Another piece of devastating news. For those who never got to see Brian's towering performance in "Death of A Salesman," it will go down as one of the crowing performances ever delivered in a stage. #RIPbriandennehy https://t.co/23QgabbeZY — Josh Gad (@joshgad) April 16, 2020

#RIP Brian Dennehy. He wasn’t a genre guy, per se. He was just, as a kid who came of age in the 1980s, a staple of my cinematic foundation. First Blood and Silverado are seared into my brain; I’ve seen each film… https://t.co/0rcJvnhbtL — Marc Bernardin (@marcbernardin) April 16, 2020

Everybody's Irish uncle Brian Dennehy drank more fake tea-scotch in more highballs that any star of stage or screen. He was a terrific actor. RIP. — Virginia Heffernan (@page88) April 16, 2020

Condolences to the family of Brian Dennehy. 😞 A wonderfully talented actor. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) April 16, 2020

First thing I thought of when I heard Brian Dennehy had died was the story @pattonoswalt tells about meeting him at a buffet table.



"Character actors! Who cares if we get fat?!" — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) April 16, 2020