Many segments in the hour-long special were devoted to the devastating local impact, as doctors and nurses talked about the horrors they see every day at the hospital: As of Wednesday, 5,063 people have died of covid-19 in New Jersey, and there are 95,865 cases. Other scenes featured teachers and delivery workers, as well as restaurant owners who are figuring out how to save their businesses. But the stars in the special also wanted to offer messages of hope, as well as a brief distraction.

If you missed the show — it only aired on TV in New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia, along with several radio stations and Apple TV — here were the highlights.

Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi and more

Some Jersey heavy-hitters kicked off and ended the special. Springsteen opened with “Land of Hope and Dreams” with Patti Scialfa, his wife and E Street Band member; toward the final minutes, the couple played “Jersey Girl.”

Meanwhile, Bon Jovi started with “Do What You Can,” a song about the helplessness during the pandemic. (He recently sought help from fans for the lyrics.) “Tonight we’re here to entertain you. We’re here looking for that virtual hug,” he said. Later, he closed the show with “Livin’ on a Prayer,” which presenter Jon Stewart called a “New Jersey lullaby.”

in more streaming entertainment tonight, grey-haired Bon Jovi singing Livin' on a Prayer acoustic and alone in front of a picture of his younger self is a big quarantine mood pic.twitter.com/3OL63vSf4J — Tim Donnelly (@timdonnelly) April 23, 2020

Tony Bennett sang “Smile,” the same song his friend Lady Gaga chose on Saturday night’s special.

Tony Bennett singing “Smile” that beautifully at 93. ❤️ #Jersey4Jersey pic.twitter.com/hk4Gkr1sjW — Mandi Bierly (@MandiBierly) April 22, 2020

Other performers included Halsey, performing “Finally // Beautiful Stranger” from her latest album. And unlike Saturday’s show, Charlie Puth remembered to make his bed this time as he sang a cover of Springsteen’s “Growin’ Up” from his parents’ house near Asbury Park.

Many Jersey celebrity cameos

Stewart was one of many Jersey stars who stopped by to thank health-care workers and talk about the strength of the state. After joking that after 30 days of quarantine his hair looked like Doc Brown from “Back to the Future,” he turned serious as he talked about the state’s perseverance through tragedies.

“I’m always proud of Jersey, but I’m never more proud of this state than when we have our backs up against the wall, and we all come together and we all show the unity and the can-do spirit that I know we have,” Stewart said. “It’s unbelievable.”

Danny DeVito, who grew up in Asbury Park, talked fondly about summers on the Jersey Shore. “We’ll have each other’s back — that’s the Jersey way, baby,” he said. Kelly Ripa also spoke of Jersey pride: “We’ve got this, we’re made for this.”

Stephen Colbert, Chris Rock, Whoopi Goldberg and Chelsea Handler filmed messages; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley reminded everyone that despite the name, the Giants play in New Jersey. “Right now we need all that strength, just like in football. If we get knocked down, we get up. We keep fighting and we know we can beat this as a team,” he said.

A tribute to Adam Schlesinger

Schlesinger, the Fountains of Wayne co-founder who grew up in Montclair, N.J., died this month at age 52 of coronavirus complications. Band members Chris Collingwood, Jody Porter and Brian Young performed their 2003 song “Hackensack” in his honor, joined by Sharon Van Etten.

“This is for Adam, his parents, his children and New Jersey,” Collingwood said.

Very sweet, moving sad , Fountains of Wayne w Sharon Van Etten remember Adam S #Jersey4Jersey pic.twitter.com/yn4PKCgKxC — Chris Jordan (@ChrisFHJordan) April 22, 2020

