That era provides a setting for the FX miniseries “Mrs. America,” which explores the women’s liberation movement of the 1970s by juxtaposing liberal figures fighting for the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment with the opposing efforts of the right-wing activist Phyllis Schlafly (Cate Blanchett). Among the liberals depicted is Chisholm, who series creator Dahvi Waller notes was “such a maverick” and, as a prominent black woman in American politics, exposed a need for intersectional feminism.

Chisholm, who spent part of her childhood in Barbados, worked in early-childhood education before she represented a New York congressional district, including her Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, from 1969 to 1983. In 1972, she became the first black candidate from a major party — and the first woman in the Democratic Party — to seek the U.S. presidency.

In casting the part, Waller looked for someone who could exude a “larger-than-life charisma” and landed on Uzo Aduba (“Orange Is the New Black”), who understood the responsibilities of playing someone “so iconic.” Aduba’s only knowledge of Chisholm’s legacy came from what her own mother had taught her, but the more the actress dug into her character’s backstory, the more she drew parallels between the uphill battles Chisholm faced then and those of our modern political era.

Aduba immediately connected Chisholm’s inability to clinch the 1972 nomination, as depicted in the third episode, with former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s general election loss in 2016. Waller began writing “Mrs. America” earlier that year, with the expectation that the show would air under the first female presidency and shed a light, per Aduba, on “how far women have come.”

“It became even more of a dramatic irony, in light of the fact that [Clinton] lost,” Aduba continues. “You think back and this woman was running, almost 50 years before. … If this is what it feels like today, I can’t even imagine what the atmosphere was like back then, in a time when a woman still needed a man to co-sign her credit card. It makes you understand the steel that Shirley Chisholm is made of.”

The series points out how the obstacles Chisholm faces as a liberal black woman differ from those facing the white co-founders of the National Women’s Political Caucus, including Bella Abzug (Margo Martindale), Betty Friedan (Tracey Ullman) and Gloria Steinem (Rose Byrne).

The third episode takes place during the 1972 Democratic National Convention, when the women disagreed over whether to divide their coalition’s support between Chisholm and Sen. George McGovern (D-S.D.). One of the most revealing moments occurs when Chisholm learns that some members of the Congressional Black Caucus are wondering whether she is “really the right candidate for blacks, or just for women.” She responds, “I don’t look black to you?” and, after retrieving a piece of hate mail from her handbag that includes a death threat and a racist slur, asks, “Does this make me black?”

The scene points to “the duality of life that exists,” Aduba says, of being seen by different groups as “entirely theirs or not enough theirs.” That conversation stretches across the series, such as in a scene from the fourth episode, streaming Wednesday. Activist Flo Kennedy (Niecy Nash), who also co-founded the National Women’s Political Caucus, finds herself at odds with a house guest over whether including lesbians in their efforts will lose them the support of the Black Power movement.

“Lesbians are welcome,” Kennedy says. “Horizontal hostility is not.”

“Mrs. America” sympathizes with the liberal movement but doesn’t shy away from exposing its fractures, particularly along lines of race and sexual orientation. Waller says that in pitching the series to FX, she stressed that “although Phyllis was the point of entry, I had no intention of making it a very narrow series only from her perspective. It was going to be a much broader view of that time period.”

Waller’s ultimate goal was to “tell multiple perspectives and not sanitize anyone, but have compassion.” The series takes place more than 40 years ago, she says, and “I believe all the feminist leaders were doing the best they could with the tools they had.” But when it comes to Chisholm’s presidential run, Aduba adds, this also means highlighting the unfortunate reality that some of her own supporters might have contributed to the reasons she wasn’t as successful as she could have been.

“She realized that some of that responsibility [lay] in the hands of her fellow women,” Aduba says. “I think that enlightened all of us to really pay attention to the blind spots that existed in that second-wave movement — and, frankly, the blind spots that, if not paid attention to, could and would exist again.”