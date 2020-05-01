“I really started to think, maybe we have a narrow definition of what love is, or we fixate on a portion of it disproportionately,” Wu expands. “What if you meet someone and it’s the last person on Earth you think you’d have anything in common with, but you end up changing each other’s lives?”

Her latest film, which received top honors from the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this week, searches for that answer. “The Half of It” joins Netflix’s ever-expanding empire of teen dramedies on Friday but, unlike many of its peers, it approaches romantic love as a secondary, plot-propelling force. A modern spin on “Cyrano de Bergerac,” the film instead focuses on the friendship that grows between a studious high schooler in rural Washington state, Ellie Chu (Leah Lewis), and a kindhearted football player, Paul Munsky (Daniel Diemer), who needs her help writing love letters to a pretty new student.

Part of the reason that relationship stays platonic, as the film’s trailer reveals, is because Ellie also has a crush on their new classmate, Aster Flores (Alexxis Lemire). “The Half of It” is Wu’s second film to center on a Chinese American lesbian following her 2004 debut, “Saving Face.” But that’s where the similarities between the projects end, she says. Whereas the older film was a romantic comedy, the newer is a coming-of-age story. And while cultural heritage shapes the identities of Wu’s characters, it doesn’t define them.

“It’s not something I consciously think about, I think it’s just the way I tell stories,” Wu says. “I’m a Chinese American lesbian, but I don’t wake up in the morning and think, ‘Here I am, Chinese. Here I am, gay,’ and see the world in a gay way. I wake up in the morning and think, ‘Do I have to get up? Do I have coffee?’"

“The subversive quality of my work is simply that I take characters and just make them people,” she adds.

This approach extends to everyone in “The Half of It,” whether that’s Ellie, who plans to forgo a future at the distant Grinnell College to stay home with her widowed father (Collin Chou), or Paul, who aspires to spin off his family’s sausage company with a new recipe. The unlikely pair spend time together at first only so Ellie can draft Paul’s messages to Aster, but soon enough, they become friends in earnest. Paul is quick to defend Ellie against the bullies who refer to her as “Chu Chu Train.”

Wu chose an unlikely setting — a conservative, overwhelmingly Christian town — to highlight her belief that most people are fundamentally good and have the ability to grow and accept those who are unlike them. (This broad statement doesn’t apply to extremists like the Ku Klux Klan, Wu clarifies, as she’s “not ready to figure out how to save them.”) It’s a mission driven by the anger she has experienced over racism, homophobia and other forms of discrimination she feels have intensified in the past few years.

“There have always been conflicts,” she says, “but ever since Trump got elected, everyone has retreated to different corners and everyone is pointing fingers. I am fundamentally not comfortable with conflict, but I am furious about what’s happening.”

Rather than spelling out her desire for people to look past themselves, Wu encourages viewers to do so by inspiring empathy for her characters through how they overcome their own differences. Aster’s father is the minister of a local church where Paul also attends services, for instance, whereas Ellie doesn’t believe in God. Aster and Ellie both excel at school, but Paul struggles to write meaningful sentences and instead opts for strings of emoji. They work to understand each other’s perspectives.

High school can be a “profoundly lonely experience,” Wu says. As Ellie’s friendship with Paul develops, she begins to understand, in her words, “what it’s like to finally meet someone your age who gets you.”

Wu notes that she wouldn’t be surprised if it’s Asian lesbians who end up relating to the character of Paul, or conservative men who see themselves in Ellie. “For me, that is my subtle way of hoping that people start to see that we’re more similar than different,” she says. “Maybe it will open up our minds to being a little more generous with each other.”