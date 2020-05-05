

Show us your art. (The Washington Post 2020)

“A lot of bad art is going to come out of this nightmare — including my own — and that’s okay,” Emmy-winning artist Dean Haspiel said a month ago, as more people were isolating and social distancing. His point was that artists should keep creating art — any art — in response to the effects of the pandemic, no matter where it takes you.

Now, The Washington Post would like to see the visual art you’re making while sheltering in place. What are you drawing or painting, sculpting or constructing, weaving or photographing?

Please share images of your artwork using the form below. We’ll pick some of our favorites to share in a future story, along with your comments about your work.

