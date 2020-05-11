To some degree, the show had begun treading water, opening each week with a regurgitation of the news, first about President Trump’s impeachment hearings and then the Democratic primaries. The problem wasn’t the writing or the acting so much as each episode’s sheer predictability. Once we know what’s coming, it’s a little less interesting.

When the pandemic hit, of course, no one knew what was coming, a fact the folks at SNL used to their advantage. Instead of announcing shows two weeks out, tweets dropped about new episodes with only two days’ notice, with no celebrity names attached. The question surrounding the show’s TV comeback soon changed from one of mere logistics to the more fundamental one that fuels good comedy: What will they do next?

The answer? Inject a tired show with newfound life, fixing some of the stagnating issues from the past few seasons.

It certainly helped that the show suddenly had a global, collective experience to lampoon. Every single one of us has been, to varying degrees, affected by the pandemic. The virus has upended daily routines, whether through massive changes such as unemployment, illness and death, or through the comparably minuscule things like figuring out how to video chat or finding new ways to watch sports and catch concerts. So, when the show tackled something like awkward Zoom calls, we understood.

It also allowed the series to fix its Celebrity Guest Problem. The election and subsequent presidency of Donald Trump put SNL in a difficult position. For one, none of its current cast members did a particularly good Trump impersonation, and other members of his administration came and went so quickly that it wasn’t worth anyone’s time to hone an impression of their own. Plus, how do you lampoon an administration that, to many, already felt so self-parodic?

Cue the rise of the cameo. Throughout the last few years, the show got anyone (and everyone) to appear. Melissa McCarthy was Sean Spicer. Ben Stiller became Michael Cohen. Robert De Niro portrayed Robert S. Mueller III. Alec Baldwin spent so much time on the show as Trump, it’s a wonder he wasn’t named a featured player.

At first, it was thrilling, waiting for each week’s cold open to see who would appear. We knew the big celebrity would appear in the first few minutes of the show, do a bit and then skedaddle. But after nearly four years of the same shtick, it got old.

The problem was never the celebrities, but the monotony of the expected crutch. By the time Matthew Broderick appeared as Mike Pompeo this past October, it just felt rote and slightly disappointing — and that was barely two weeks into Season 45. We always knew someone was coming. The only question was who.

The past three episodes injected the question of “when” into that equation. That may seem like a slight difference, but it shook things up just enough to keep the audience on its toes. So now when, say, Bad Bunny appears in a short cameo doing a Big Papi bit with Kenan Thompson midway through an episode or Paul Rudd shows up as Heidi Gardner’s character’s famous cousin toward the end of one, it’s unexpected and delightful.

Not to mention the guest spots felt a bit more considered. Tom Hanks made perfect sense to “host” the first remote episode, as he was the first major celebrity to publicly announce he had contracted the virus, along with his wife Rita Wilson. And could there have been better casting than Brad Pitt as Anthony S. Fauci, just weeks after Fauci jokingly said he’d love the “Fight Club” actor to portray him?

The power of unpredictability also extended to the musical guests. We were treated to unannounced performances from Coldplay’s Chris Martin (covering Bob Dylan), Miley Cyrus (covering Pink Floyd) and Boyz II Men (performing an original).

And while keeping the musical guest secret until the night of the show would feel frustratingly gimmicky over a longer period of time, it added a bit of anticipation for these three remote shows.

Perhaps therein lies the key to the success of these episodes: They had a limited run. One reason we love SNL — and all comedy, for that matter — is that feeling of eager anticipation it breeds. It’s why we keep watching through the sketches, episodes or even seasons that don’t land. And even though these episodes weren’t live because of all the restrictions, we still couldn’t help but keep wondering: What will they do next?

For many people isolating at home, the days have become anything but spontaneous. Pretending not to know the date in an endless cycle of the same routine has become a common joke. The news can feel like a relentless conveyor belt serving up platters of uncertainty, loss, sorrow and incompetence — all of which feels sadly par for the course at this point at this point. To have something, even something as silly as comedy show, make us feel energized, even if only for an hour and a half each week, is something of a godsend.