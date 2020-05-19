The rapper was right in predicting that his single wouldn’t top the chart, as it wound up ranking third below “Stuck With U” and Doja Cat’s “Say So” remix featuring Nicki Minaj. But, in a rare move, Billboard chose to shut down 6ix9ine’s claims by clarifying the calculations involved in determining its rankings.

AD

AD

Billboard explained that the reason the ranking doesn’t reflect streaming numbers available to the public — or even to the artists themselves — is because the chart relies on numbers that meet certain guidelines. The streams must be based in the United States, for example, and take into account “minimum play length, excessive plays and lack of user verification.” Billboard also refuted the accuracy of 6ix9ine’s data, adding that the company does not distribute Hot 100 forecasts to anyone in the industry.

As for 6ix9ine’s credit card theory, Billboard stated that it audits music sales, along with Nielsen, to account for bulk purchases. Grande also addressed this claim on Instagram after the chart’s reveal: “my fans bought the song. JUSTIN’S fans bought the song. OUR fans bought this song (never more than four copies each, AS THE RULES STATE)," she wrote in a lengthy post, adding: “sales count for more than streams.”

The single marks the third No. 1 debut on the Hot 100 for both Grande and Bieber, a feat Billboard stated has only previously been accomplished by Mariah Carey and Drake. Bieber, who has had a total of six songs make their way to the top, also refuted 6ix9ine’s streaming and sales claims in a post on his Instagram Story: “Nielsen company checks this and found all our sales were legit,” Bieber wrote.

AD

AD

This is the second time this month that Billboard chart analytics have proven controversial, as Drake fans last week accused Kenny Chesney of gaming the system to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. “Here and Now,” Chesney’s ninth No. 1 album, topped Drake’s “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” and, per Billboard, was “largely powered by sales generated from a concert ticket/album sale redemption offer.” Of course, due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, Chesney’s tour has since been postponed indefinitely.

The debate over how to properly calculate chart rankings, however, has been a point of contention for the music industry — and especially since the onset of streaming. In 2018, Minaj publicly accused Spotify of limiting its promotion of her album “Queen” after Travis Scott’s “Astroworld” held No. 1 on the album chart for the second week in a row. She, too, pointed fingers at Scott’s concert ticket and album bundles.

Read more:

AD