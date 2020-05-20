Trump often is pictured not wearing a protective mask in public, plus “he self-prescribes a potentially dangerous drug,” says Barry Blitt, whose new cover for the New Yorker, titled “Natural Ability,” imagines the president performing surgery as advisers in scrubs look on. (It was created before Trump’s hydroxychloroquine announcement.) “And yet here he is, seemingly healthy and energetic enough to express wide-ranging hostility at all hours of the day.”
“Ordinarily I would put my trust in science, but at this point, I’d not be surprised to see him flouting the laws of gravity or thermodynamics, distorting the fabric of space-time, even uniting the Democratic Party,” continues Blitt, who this month was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning.
“What I like best about Barry’s astute image is that a little bit of tongue is sticking out,” says New Yorker art editor Françoise Mouly, noting that Blitt is often a master of the telling detail in his covers.
Here is how some cartoonists are lampooning Trump’s latest responses to the pandemic, as the reported U.S. cases top 1.5 million:
Sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter to track the outbreak. All stories linked in the newsletter are free to access.
Ed Wexler (Cagle Cartoons):
Adam Zyglis (Buffalo News):
Randall Enos (Cagle Cartoons):
Tom Toles (The Washington Post):
Emad Hajjaj (Cagle Cartoons):
Read more: