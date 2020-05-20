“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized,” Snyder said in a statement after breaking the news to fans Wednesday during an online “Man of Steel” commentary with its star, Henry Cavill. “Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality.”

The announcement can be viewed as a victory for Snyder fans who had rallied around the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut hashtag and clamored for his vision of the film, which was believed to be considerably longer than the two-hour theatrical release.

Last fall, around the second anniversary of the “Justice League” release, two of its stars, Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Ben Affleck (Batman), tweeted the hashtag in support.

On Wednesday, Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg in “Justice League,” tweeted: “For those who fought. For those who believed. Thank you.”

And Pride of Gypsies, the Instagram account of Jason Momoa (Aquaman), said “finally it’s happening” and “justice served” in a post Wednesday.

“The chant to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily drumbeat in our offices and inboxes,” Robert Greenblatt, chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and its direct-to-consumer business, said in a statement.

The Hollywood Reporter said Snyder would reunite “with the original postproduction crew to score, cut and finish visual effects” to create what he called “an entirely new thing,” with his “Justice League” makeover possibly cut into “chapters” for its streaming release.

In May 2017, with the film set for release that November, Snyder announced he would turn “Justice League” over to Joss Whedon for completion. Snyder had lost his 20-year-old daughter to suicide about two months earlier.

Upon release, the film — which felt like a patchwork of styles — was widely considered a critical misfire and commercial underperformer. Debate raged on social media about whether Whedon and the studio had stayed true to Snyder’s creative vision, and some die-hard fans demanded to see a fabled raw and incomplete version of the film, as guided solely by Snyder.

The budding “Snyder Cut” movement spawned various social media accounts and a GoFundMe campaign.

“At the end of the day,” Greenblatt said in his statement Wednesday, “it really is all about” the fans.

