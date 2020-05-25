As a refresher, “Selling Sunset” is the reality series centered on West Hollywood’s Oppenheim Group, a real estate brokerage employing the sort of agents who might accidentally wear stilettos to a construction site. The company is run by a man — Jason Oppenheim, whose twin brother, Brett, serves as senior vice president — but the show is more concerned with the women who work there and the drama consuming their televised lives. “Selling Sunset,” it should be noted, comes from the creator of “The Hills.”

None of this is to suggest these agents aren’t good at their jobs — one of them even shows a property on her wedding day. If anything, they’re remarkably efficient, making room in their lives for luxury property sales and friendship meltdowns of a similar scale. But not all drama is created equal. So, in the spirit of pettiness, here is a ranking of this season’s kerfuffles, from worst to best.

5. Christine’s sudden engagement

The second season picks up a bit after the first, with resident villain Christine Quinn returning from various travels abroad with her new beau, Christian. Christine’s co-workers are surprised to learn ahead of her return that she is newly engaged, a fact she declined to share with them. She says she was waiting to tell them in person, but the others, especially estranged bestie Mary Fitzgerald, still find it suspicious.

Mary wonders aloud to fellow agents Chrishell Stause and Heather Rae Young whether there was any “overlap” between Christian’s relationship with his previous girlfriend and his new one with Christine, who once sold him a house. Once Christine finds out about Mary’s wondering, the rift between the two worsens. How dare Mary question the integrity of Christine’s relationship without really knowing what’s up?

Viewers might wonder whether any of this is worth caring about. Unlike Mary’s fiance, Romain Bonnet, Christian does nothing to spice up the plot. If this were a purely fictional show, he could be played by a different actor in each scene and, honestly, you might not even notice.

4. Mary and Romain’s wedding planning bickering

Mary and Romain’s wedding planning, a thread through the season, is fraught — which, really, is only to be expected given his questionable behavior last season. Romain causes a headache for Mary when he insists her co-worker Davina Potratz can’t come to the wedding because she insulted him. Out of fairness to Romain, who models, Davina probably shouldn’t have assumed Mary pays for his entire life.

Davina feels left out of the wedding festivities and directs her anger toward Mary, who is already dealing with Romain’s stubbornness and Christine’s hurt feelings. In the “Selling Sunset” universe, Mary is basically a superhero. (Side note: This reporter took five years of Spanish but can safely assume that everyone on this show is butchering Romain’s French name by pronouncing it as they would the type of lettuce.)

3. Heather’s impassioned defenses of her new relationship

Fans of HGTV might recognize the name Tarek El Moussa from the show “Flip or Flop.” Superfans might recognize Heather from his Instagram posts, as the two have been dating for a little while now. The second season picks up about a month into their relationship, which gets serious pretty quickly. Heather at one point refers to herself as a stepmother to Tarek’s children with his ex, Christina Anstead.

When a few agents express their surprise at how early into the relationship Heather met Tarek’s kids, the newest, Amanza Smith, a single mother of two, warns Heather to be careful. It can be hard for children to bounce back in the event of a breakup, she says. Heather takes great offense at this comment, interpreting Amanza’s concern as an assumption the relationship with Tarek is doomed.

Because “Selling Sunset” makes a point of expressing how hard Amanza works to balance her demanding job with single parenting, it’s difficult to take Heather’s side on this one, despite her generally being a likable character. Every show needs a few clear-cut fights, and this happens to be one.

2. The extended tensions over Christine and Chrishell’s fight

If you’ve reached this point, chances are you’ve already seen “Selling Sunset.” And in that case, you would be well aware of the fact that Chrishell begins the show married to “This Is Us” actor Justin Hartley, who never appears but somehow maintains a lingering presence in viewers’ minds. Chrishell refers to her husband from time to time, but the vagueness of it only makes their marriage more mysterious. There is a moment in the second season when she is asked what it’s like to be married to a TV heartthrob.

The season takes place before Hartley suddenly filed for divorce late last year, meaning viewers watch these episodes with the knowledge that Chrishell is on the verge of life-altering change. But she doesn’t know that yet, making for a strange sense of foreboding each time she appears on-screen.

Chrishell is still a central figure, but her main role this season is to defend Mary by reminding everyone how difficult it can be to face Christine’s wrath. Ironically, their drama was sparked last season by Christine rising to Mary’s defense after Chrishell seemed to question Mary’s relationship with Romain. In typical Christine fashion, she went overboard, and even Mary wound up feeling worse for Chrishell.

1. Mary and Christine’s fractured friendship

Though Christine would claim it stems from Mary backing Chrishell during the big fight last season, the two women’s friendship falters over a difference in how they approach conflict. Mary tends to be more straightforward, preferring to speak with the other person directly — a desire for simplicity that only amplifies in the face of wedding stresses. Christine, on the other hand, tends to discuss her feelings with other parties first, a method of working out thoughts that comes off as gossiping instead.

The conflict is dramatized for television, of course, but the fracturing of a friendship is the most realistic part of this show. There’s a sadness to Mary and Christine’s frustrations, underscored by the timing of their engagements. In a time when they could come together to celebrate, they instead drift apart.