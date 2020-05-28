Dixon pitched a reworked version of the track to Def Jam’s co-founder Russell Simmons and worked with producers including Sean Combs, then known as Puff Daddy, to shape the resulting duet. “I’ll Be There for You/You’re All I Need to Get By,” which featured Mary J. Blige, won a Grammy and was among the successes that helped catapult Dixon from intern to A&R director at the pioneering hip-hop label in less than five years. But as Dixon details in the documentary “On the Record,” there came a time when she could no longer listen to the classic 1995 collab — or any of the other songs she worked on during her tenure at the pioneering hip-hop label.

Dixon is one of 20 women who have publicly accused Simmons of sexual misconduct. In a 2017 New York Times article, she alleged that Simmons raped her in 1995, following years of frequent and unwanted advances at what began as her dream job. In a statement to the paper, Simmons “vehemently” denied the allegations by Dixon and two other women who also accused the mogul of rape. In the years since, he has repeatedly denied all accusations of sexual violence, often using social media to discredit his accusers.

“On the Record,” released Wednesday on HBO Max, features multiple Simmons accusers — including journalist Sil Lai Abrams and Sheri Sher (of the all female hip-hop group Mercedes Ladies) — but focuses primarily on Dixon and her decision to speak out about the alleged attack. The documentary from Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick (“The Hunting Ground”) also grapples with the added challenges black women face when accusing powerful men of sexual assault.

Here’s what you need to know about the film and the allegations against Simmons.

The allegations

Simmons was first publicly accused of sexual misconduct in November 2017 by a former model, Keri Claussen Khalighi, who told the Los Angeles Times that Simmons made aggressive advances and briefly penetrated her, without her consent, in 1991. Simmons disputed Khalighi’s account, telling the paper in a statement that their encounters had “occurred with her full consent and participation.” He later defended himself in a guest column for the Hollywood Reporter, writing, “I have never committed any acts of aggression or violence in my life. I would never knowingly cause fear or harm to anyone.”

One week later, screenwriter Jenny Lumet — daughter of Sidney Lumet, and granddaughter of Lena Horne — alleged, in her own guest column for the Hollywood Reporter, that Simmons had “sexually violated” her in 1991. Simmons announced in a statement that he was stepping down from his companies in light of Lumet’s allegation, noting that her “memory of that evening” was very different from his own. “While I have never been violent,” he added, “I have been thoughtless and insensitive in some of my relationships over many decades and I sincerely apologize.”

As Dixon tells it in “On the Record,” it was Lumet’s column that prompted her to finally open up about her own alleged attack. Dixon alleges that after a night out with colleagues, Simmons invited her to his apartment, ostensibly to listen to an artist’s demo. After instructing Dixon to go into his room to retrieve it, she said, Simmons forced her to have intercourse. Dixon said she blacked out after seeing a pair of handcuffs dangling from the canopy bed, and later woke up naked in Simmons’s bathtub. “When I got home, I got in the shower with all my clothes on,” she recalls in the documentary. The assault, she says, made her feel like she “was nothing in that moment.”

Dixon’s account bears striking similarities to those of other Simmons accusers, including Lumet and Khalighi, who allege the mogul lured them to his apartment after volunteering to take them to their own homes — or under the guise of discussing business matters.

‘Disconnected from Me Too’

“A lot of black women felt disconnected from Me Too initially,” activist Tarana Burke says in “On the Record.” Burke, herself a survivor of sexual assault, began using the phrase “Me Too” more than a decade ago while advocating for other survivors. “They felt like ‘that’s great that that sister is out there, and we support her as an individual,'” Burke says. “'But this movement is not for us.'”

To wit, Dixon said she was grateful to the women who came forward in bombshell stories by the Times and the New Yorker about the decades-long pattern of abuse by producer Harvey Weinstein. “I was so grateful that those women were being believed,” Dixon says. But she says she was wary of revisiting her painful chapter. And initially, she wasn’t sure how she, a black woman, fit into a national reckoning around sexual violence.

Dixon recalls other black women, including Anita Hill and former pageant queen Desiree Washington, who were blamed or not believed when they spoke publicly about experiencing harassment or, in Washington’s case, sexual violence. Survivor advocates have long pointed out the fact that the music industry ignored R. Kelly’s alleged abuse of black women and girls for decades. The nation’s history of maligning black men as sexual predators rendered the dynamic even more fraught.

“I didn’t want to take the culture down. I loved the culture,” Dixon says.

After the film’s release Wednesday, Tina Tchen, president and CEO of the Time’s Up Foundation, released a statement praising Dixon, Abrams, Sher and the other women featured in “On the Record” for sharing their stories.

“These women’s stories illustrate many hard truths about sexual violence and the complexities for black women, in particular, to come forward,” Tchen said. “Black women are subjected to both racism and sexism — a double bind that puts black women at higher risk for sexual violence and contributes to a ‘culture of silence’ that prevents them from telling their stories.”

The documentary

“On the Record” was originally slated for release on Apple TV Plus as part of Oprah Winfrey’s multiyear deal with the streaming network. But, as the New York Times reported ahead of the film’s Sundance premiere, Winfrey parted ways with the project, citing creative differences with the filmmakers. “In my opinion, there is more work to be done on the film to illuminate the full scope of what the victims endured,” she told the paper, “and it has become clear that the filmmakers and I are not aligned in that creative vision.”

Winfrey, who has long been open about surviving sexual assault, emphasized that she “unequivocally believes and supports the women” featured in the film. But she later acknowledged, in another Times article, that Simmons had pressured her to abandon the project. She also said Simmons and other unnamed people told her Dixon’s account was not true, but stressed that her decision to pull her support was based on her sense that the film simply was not ready to be viewed by the public. According to the Times, Winfrey consulted filmmaker Ava DuVernay, a frequent collaborator, who thought the filmmakers — who are white — fell short of capturing the unique struggles of black women.

Despite the upheaval, “On the Record” premiered to largely positive reviews (and a standing ovation) at Sundance in January. The film marks the first festival acquisition for the newly launched HBO Max.

The fallout

One of the film’s most striking elements is the devastating personal and professional fallout the women say stemmed from Simmons’s alleged attacks.

In 1996, Dixon departed Def Jam for an executive position in the A&R department at Arista, where she worked with artists including Whitney Houston, Lauryn Hill and Santana. But Dixon says things changed once L.A. Reid took over for the label’s longtime president and founder, Clive Davis. According to Dixon, Reid made frequent, unwanted advances that led to “more and more professional consequences” as she repeatedly rebuffed him. Ultimately, she says, Reid’s behavior led her to leave the industry altogether. (In 2017, Reid stepped down as CEO and chairman of Epic Records, following sexual harassment claims by an unnamed female employee at Empire.)

Just months before she left Def Jam, Dixon was featured in a Billboard piece highlighting women in the music industry who were helping to shape the reggae music of that era. Though it would be years before Dixon would open up about her departure from the industry, her comments were telling:

“I think men, particularly in [the music] business, have a hard time dealing with women as peers and not as sexual objects,” Dixon, then 25, told the magazine. “I’m sure the objectification of women in reggae and hip-hop cultures has a lot to do with this.”

“On the Record” ends on a triumphant note: Dixon is shown mentoring a young artist. And in a particularly poignant scene, she cues up Method Man and Blige’s classic collaboration on her record player and cranks up the volume.

“I feel like I’ve been holding my breath for 16 years and I didn’t know it,” Dixon says. “I had no idea how much this one night of my life shattered me. And until I said it out loud, and lived to tell the tale — I’m still here — I couldn’t fully start to put the pieces back together.

“And I would have been shattered forever if this Me Too moment hadn’t happened,” Dixon adds. “It saved my life.”

Simmons’s response

As noted just ahead of the film’s final credits, Simmons — who has never been charged with a crime — declined to be interviewed by the filmmakers. In a written statement, he echoed earlier comments disputing the allegations against him.

“I have issued countless denials of the false allegations against me,” Simmons said. “I have lived my life honorably as an open book for decades, devoid of any kind of violence against anyone.”

Reid also declined to be interviewed. In a statement displayed on screen, he said the film’s allegations are “unfounded, not true and represent a complete misrepresentation and fabrication of any facts or events alleged therein as having occurred.”