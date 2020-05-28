AD

AD

Not everything was clever, though. Some of the entries played it entirely straight, with no discernible joke, o or wordplay, such as Ben Brush x Joe Cotton = Brushed Cotton or Dark Star x Big Brown = Big Star. (Then again, that’s more like how racehorses’ parentage really tends to be acknowledged, if at all: Seattle Slew’s mating with Incantation, for example, produced Seattle Song.) Others made a connection with a point but without humor, like Forward Pass x Assault = Harvey Weinstein, or Swaps x Needles = AIDS. Our knees were not slapped. Names that might have had good jokes but were a struggle to read also didn’t make this cut, such as Assault x Affirmed = Sothatwasn’taYes?

But lots and lots of good ideas were out there. Remember that I said I first scrapped 90 percent of the names? That means that I did mark as potentially inkworthy almost 400 names. And of course your horse was on that list! (I don’t really know; I didn’t look up the authors until I was down to my final cut.) From my initial cut of 384 I then cut to 94, then to the 70 that got ink today. A lot of clever horses never made it to the finish line.

It might be illustrative to show you just some of the entries I received as offspring of the 1888 Derby winner Macbeth II (which, using what turned out to be an unreliable source, I’d written as “MacBeth II” in my initial list). In addition to the four Macbeth II entries that got ink today — including first and second place — I received 125 others, including these that allude to various aspects of the play: “Out, damn’d spot!,” “Double double, toil and trouble,” “sound and fury,” “eye of newt,” “Lay on, Macduff,” “Sleep no more,” “when Birnam Wood comes to Dunsinane,” the superstition of calling it “The Scottish Play” rather than its name, the noble titles like Thane, characters like King Duncan and Banquo and the Three Witches.

AD

AD

Kingman x Macbeth II = Regally in Thane

Apollo x Macbeth II = Chicken a la King

Macbeth II x Lookout = Out Damned Spotter

Macbeth II x Typhoon II = Gael Force IV

Macbeth II x Old Rosebud = Citizen Thane

Macbeth II x Regret = Birnam Wouldn’t

Macbeth II x Johnstown = Bubble, Bubble

Black Gold x Macbeth II = Oil and Trouble

Macbeth II x Bubbling Over = Scotch & Soda

Macbeth II x Bubbling Over = Shakesbeer

Bubbling Over x Macbeth II = Witches III

Macbeth II x Whiskery = Dramatic Paws

Macbeth II x Whiskery / or Animal Kingdom = Sound and Furry

Macbeth II x Whiskery = The Beard of Avon

Macbeth II x Burgoo King = Lay On MacDonalds

War Admiral x Macbeth II = Aye-Aye of Newt

AD

Macbeth II x Whirlaway = Duncan Yoyos

Macbeth II x Hoop, Jr. = In, Damned Shot

Macbeth II x Citation = WelcomeBackCawdor

Forward Pass x Macbeth II = The Scottish Play

AD

Macbeth II x Northern Dancer = The Scottish Plié

Macbeth II x Kauai King = The Scottish Lei

Unbridled x Macbeth II = The Skittish Play

Smarty Jones x Macbeth II = The Snottish Play

I’ll Have Another x Macbeth II = TheScottishReplay

Kauai King x Macbeth II = BeachBlanketBanquo

Dust Commander x Macbeth II = Sweep No More!

Macbeth II x Foolish Pleasure = Dunce Inane

Affirmed x Macbeth II = Aye of Newt

Macbeth II x Unbridled = Scot Free

Macbeth II x Big Brown = Damned Spot

Macbeth II x Orb = Shakesphere

AD

Macbeth II x California Chrome = Out, Spam Dot!

Always Dreaming x Macbeth II = Fantasy Highland

… and many more.

The inking entries:

Kauai King x Macbeth II = Aloha, Damn’d Spot (Neal Starkman, second place)

Black Gold x Macbeth II = MeTarSand, YouThane (Frank Osen, Pasadena, Calif., first place)

Macbeth II x Whiskery = Stubble Stubble (Tom Witte; Jesse Frankovich)

AD

Macbeth II x Bubbling Over = Toilet Trouble (Jonathan Jensen; Jesse Frankovich)

Frank Osen’s winner — his 23rd first-place Invite finish — was an easy pick for me, one of the few entries that made me laugh out loud and read it to the Royal Consort, teleworking next to me out on the deck. But I also found it funny that Neal Starkman replaced the “Out!” of the insanely raging Lady Macbeth with the mellow “Aloha, Damn’d Spot” for that indelible 102nd blot of ink. And I just enjoyed the elegance of “Fred Austere” and “Play NYSE” of Mary McNamara and Chris Doyle of their runners-up. While Everyone Knows Chris, this is just the 13th (and 14th) ink for Mary, though it’s already her third runner-up.

AD

I’ll be sending out a LOT of magnets — and three FirStinks — this week, not only to the Usual Suspects but also to several Losers who tend to show up these days only for the horses, including Jonathan Paul, who got three excellent inks; Mia Wyatt; John Winant; Harvey Smith; Malcolm Fleschner; Laurie Brink; Beth Morgan; riding-manual author Steve Price; and equine vet Sarah Jay. It was fun, after choosing the horses, to look up the entrants’ names and discover that they were back, and on their game, yet again. (Famed Horse Names Entrant of Yore Mary Lee Fox Roe, who back in the day before the 25-entry limit once sent 600 entries for one contest, submitted only three entries this year and, alas, came up empty.)

AD

What Doug Dug: Ace Copy Editor Doug Norwood agreed with me on Frank’s winning entry, and also especially liked Steve Smith’s “Madam C. Jaywalker,” Mia Wyatt’s “Will & Grace,” John Winant’s “Victor Kiam” as a play on Omar Khayyam and Whiskery, Jesse Rifkin’s “Purple Drain,” Jonathan Paul’s “IMHOtep,” “George Smith Jr.” by the actual George Smith Jr. (see item below) and the final “No Ink Again” from Steve Offutt and Frank Mann, who won’t have Sunday Silence after all.

And this just in: The deposed Czar of The Style Invitational, who in two separate instances in the last few months thought the whole list of winners was so awful that I shouldn’t have run any of them (he was so wrong), called this week’s results “a joy from top to bottom.” He is so right.

AD

A Horse With His Name: George Smith

I admit that when I was choosing the 100 Derby winners for this contest, from all 145, I chose 1916′s George Smith in the hope that (George Smith, Frederick, Md.), 22-time Loser, might want to send in an entry.

AD

And sure enough, my list of entries included these:

“George Smith X Silver Charm = George Smith Jr. (me)”

“Aristides X George Smith = Anatomy Lab Partners (true)”

“George Smith X Stone Street = College Roommates (true)”

These were the only three entries in my entire sorted list of 4,000 whose authorship I could be sure of.

And so I sent George an email, asking: “What? You had a college roommate named Stone Street?”

AD

And he wrote back the next day to explain:

Dear Pat,

My anatomy lab partner was Aristides (Ted) Alevizatos (University of Maryland med class of 1960) and my college roommate for 2 years was Harrison Stone. (Washington & Lee class of 1956). Amazing coincidence, right.

Thank you, George Smith (not the horse)

I — and the rest of the Loser Community — haven’t yet had the opportunity to meet Dr. Smith, an internist for more than 50 years in the historic town of Frederick, 50 miles north of Washington, even though we’ve had our Loserfest weekend there twice. I hope we’ll be able to Once This Is Over. He sounds delightful and fascinating in this interview with Frederick Magazine in 2018, at age 83. My favorite part was his recalling how his Loserly knack for wordplay came in handy as a first-year medical student:

AD

AD

“During my first semester in school we were given a cadaver to dissect. I was one of four students on a team. Some in our group were very good at dissecting. Me? Not so much. I was put in charge of making up the mnemonics that would allow us to recall the names of bones and other organs for use during classroom exams.”

And now, another time around the track: The Grandfoals

So now you get to play with these 70 names for some pun-on-pun action in Week 1386. As promised, below is an alphabetical list of the names that you can copy out.

The grandfoal contest is a bit different from the first round in a few ways: First, there are always fewer entrants and entries (usually about half the first round), so you have a better chance of ink. But because so many of them already contain puns, it’s virtually impossible to incorporate every element of both names into your foal name, especially if it’s going to be funny.

AD

For further inspiration and guidance, not to mention a big time-suck, you can peruse the results of all the previous winners of the grandfoal (and foal) contests — in plain text or PDF, but paywall-free — on the “Horses” page of Elden Carnahan’s Master Contest List on the Losers’ website, NRARS.org. But let’s look at a few of last year’s inking grandfoals right here, the top four winners.

WillYouDivorceMe? x Mack the Spatula = Ex Over Easy (Jonathan Paul) uses “divorce” and “spatula” while ignoring “Mack” and its obvious antecedent, “Mack the Knife.” No problem there, still totally clever.

Pence on Fire x Brazen Overtures = Let’s Have Lunch (Diane Lucitt). This one arguably incorporates all the elements: While it doesn’t use the antecedent of “Liar, liar, pants on fire,” it reworks “Pence on fire” to mean arousal, to mock the vice president once again about his reported fearful refusal to have an unchaperoned business lunch with a woman.

Cruella de Villa x Pretentious Op-Ed = 101 Dull Mentions (John Hutchins). This one goes back to the initial reference, the “101 Dalmatians” villain Cruella De Vil, while ignoring the “villa” in the grandfoal name; while in general that’s not the best idea for grandfoals, it works here, perhaps because the “-la” is so small in the name. Then of course there’s the hilarious use of the movie pun as a wicked description of a pretentious op-ed essay.

El Choppo x Can’t, Miss = El Floppo (Jeff Hazle). This entry, which won the Lose Cannon, is in what I call the “operational” form: Parent 1 is altered into Grandfoal by Parent 2. (For some reason, we have few inking entries in this form this year, though it’s often a great idea.) And except for not acknowledging the reference of El Chapo, the drug lord, it uses all the elements.

Some of this week’s foal names just might not work for the grandfoals contest. That’s why I’m giving you 70 of them (well, that and because I couldn’t bring myself to rob this week’s inking entries). And no, even after judging 15 grandfoal contests, I never give a thought to whether a foal name will be useful as a parent.

So get back up on the horse and try again with these ponies, and I’ll see you next week.

Aloha, Damn’d Spot

Au! Au! Au!

Avast! Waistland

Bro

Bye Bye Blackbird

Cairopractor

Cat’s MeOW

Citizen Kanye

Coupon Quipper

Courtier Pounder

Dacha-cha

Discount Mohel

Doink!

Dollar General

Dolor Store

Ex-prez Checkout

Extremely Average

Eye for an Eye

Fakir News

Flatley Denied

Fred Austere

GandhiWithTheWind

George Smith Jr.

Get a Quarter Back

Give It Arrest

Gonedhi

Hawaii 5-0

Henry Thinkler

Henry Twinkler

Hindon’t

Hold My Hair

If Only I Had TP!

IMHOtep

Joe Maimeth

Killer Ap

Killer Apse

Liberate [state]!

Madam C. Jaywalker

Make Up Your Mind!

Man of La Mantra

MeTarSand, YouThane

“Mr. Prez” Is Fine

No Ink Again

No Mask for Me

No Runs No Eros

O.K. Bloomer

O.K. Boomer

One Hit Wonder

Oprah Wind-Free

Play NYSE

Pokés

Purple Drain

Roomba With a View

Sack

Second-Worst Ever

See No Weevil

Shaq in the Woods

SilenceOf-TheLEMs

Single Ply

Stubble Stubble

Tank Array

The Holly & the IV

Toilet Trouble

Top Gum

Uh, Houston …

Victor Kiam

Water Mitty

Welles Far Go

Will & Grace