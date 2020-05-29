Here are some of the highlights — low points, really — of Meltdown May, celebrity edition:

May 3: Amanda Palmer and Neil Gaiman went through a (very public) rough patch

AD

If you thought Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s divorce announcement was shocking … well, along came Amanda Palmer’s Patreon post, in which she spilled the startling personal details about her apparent split with fantasy writer Neil Gaiman, as she explained that Gaiman moved to the United Kingdom while she was in New Zealand with their young son. The drama continued to play out publicly as Gaiman responded with a tweet asking for privacy, and a book popped up on his Goodreads account called “Splitting: Protecting Yourself While Divorcing Someone With Borderline or Narcissistic Personality Disorder.” (Gaiman said his account was hacked.) A couple weeks later, he posted a letter to his website that revealed the couple was not divorcing but going through a difficult time in their marriage.

AD

May 5: Liam Gallagher and Mark Lanegan reignited their feud

Screaming Trees lead singer Mark Lanegan just released a “fearsome and brutal” memoir and included a bizarre anecdote about Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher from when the bands toured together in 1996: Lanegan claimed the two got in a spat and Gallagher left the tour to avoid a physical fight. We can’t actually repeat the words used when the two got into it again on Twitter (Gallagher denies this charge in the strongest terms), but let’s just say it was great promo for Lanegan’s book.

AD

May 5: Elon Musk and Grimes introduced their newborn, then Musk had more thoughts

You know you’ve got an iconic celebrity baby moniker on your hands when Gwyneth Paltrow, mother of Apple, jokes that she and ex-husband Chris Martin “got beat for most controversial baby name.” The newborn in question, of course, was X Æ A-12 Musk, child of Elon and the musician Grimes. While the name alone raised eyebrows — and legal issues, which likely led to its change to X Æ A-Xii — the elder Musk didn’t let that stop him from encouraging his Twitter followers to “take the red pill,” a reference to “The Matrix,” carrying questionable implications. Ivanka Trump happily agreed, but “Matrix” co-director Lilly Wachowski did not; and neither did Grimes’s mother, who tweeted, “If your partner went through a challenging pregnancy and childbirth in the last two weeks, and you were over 16 years old, would you be blaring MRA bulls--- on Twitter right now?”

AD

May 7: Emily Giffin set off a firestorm with Meghan Markle comments

AD

Best-selling author Emily Giffin frequently posts about the royal family for her 80,000-plus Instagram followers; since Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry stepped back as senior royals, she has been writing particularly critical comments. Yet she only recently sparked outrage when she slammed Meghan as “phony” and “unmaternal” after seeing a video of Meghan reading a book to the couple’s son, Archie, on his first birthday. Following backlash, Giffin apologized and acknowledged that her harsh posts about the duchess, who is biracial, “could be construed as having racial undertones,” though she insisted that was not her intention: “But I understand that intent and impact are two very different things.”

May 8: Alison Roman criticized Marie Kondo and Chrissy Teigen

AD

Alison Roman, a food writer whose popularity surged alongside the rise in home cooking, faced what she referred to as “baby’s first internet backlash” after she gave an interview in which she accused Marie Kondo and Chrissy Teigen, two women of color, of selling out. The comments arrived shortly after Roman announced her own “capsule collection” of cooking tools, adding cries of hypocrisy to the widespread analysis of racial dynamics in food media. Roman apologized, and her New York Times column is on hiatus.

AD

May 11: Bryan Adams unleashed a rant on Instagram

Upset that his concerts were being canceled, Bryan Adams blamed “bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards” in a furious and out-of-nowhere Instagram rant that quickly prompted backlash for racial stereotypes. Adams said the next day he was sorry for his comments, adding he just wanted to promote veganism: “Apologies to any and all that took offence to my posting yesterday. No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus.”

AD

May 16: Hannah Brown said the n-word

Hannah B., former “Bachelorette” and “Dancing With the Stars” winner, has had a charmed run as a franchise fan favorite — at least until this month, when she was seen on Instagram Live singing DaBaby’s “Rockstar” and uttered a lyric with the n-word. “I did? I’m so sorry,” she said, smiling and laughing after fans called her out in the comments, before denying she said the slur at all. She later switched gears with a much more serious apology, but the damage was done. Multiple Bachelor Nation stars criticized Brown’s actions, including Rachel Lindsay, the show’s first black lead. Lindsay said she spoke to Brown after the incident and expressed disappointment that Brown released an apologetic statement (which her team advised) rather than going back on Instagram Live to speak candidly about what she had learned.

AD

May 21: Lana Del Rey had a “question for the culture”

AD

Lana Del Rey claimed to have a “question for the culture,” but it was really more of a comment. After listing the names of several artists — mostly black women — who “have had number ones with songs about being sexy,” she wondered why she had instead been accused of “glamorizing abuse.” She demanded a “place in feminism for women who look and act like me,” maybe not realizing how this would come across. Responding to the backlash (repeatedly), she clarified that her comments weren’t meant to be about race but were instead about “advocating for a more delicate personality” — again, maybe not realizing how this would come across.

May 25: Doja Cat apologized for controversial song, denied taking part in racist conversations

AD

Doja Cat, one of the chart-topping artists Del Rey singled out, landed in her own pool of hot water when allegations surfaced on Twitter that she had previously taken part in racist video chats and written a song named after a slur mocking police brutality victims. She apologized for the song but denied taking part in any racist conversations in a statement she later referred to as an “edited piece” on Instagram Live. She began the 30-minute live stream by rambling about this specific controversy and then pivoted to the many others in her past.

AD

Read more: