“Watching all of this happen over the last week has been infuriating,” the Canadian-American cartoonist says. “Seeing the complete lack of leadership from the administration, the irresponsible posturing that has only exponentially inflamed tensions, Trump’s childish inability to handle basic problems — it made me angry, and I deal with that through drawing.”
So over the weekend, she drew the president in a bunker beneath the White House — “tweeting while the country burned.”
Meanwhile, Mike Luckovich of the Atlanta Journal Constitution turned his editorial attention toward the interactions between the police and the public.
“It’s a confusing time,” he says, “but it seems there are bad actors out there trying to foment violence and destruction and make it look like it’s being done by the protesters, while simultaneously, cops abuse and injure protesters.”
So Luckovich drew authorities in riot gear bypassing light-skinned looters and making a beeline for diverse peaceful protesters and a member of the media.
Here is how some other political cartoonists are commenting on the nation’s protests — and the governmental response to them:
David Fitzsimmons (Arizona Daily Star):
Clay Bennett (Chattanooga Times Free Press):
Jack Ohman (Sacramento Bee):
Adam Zyglis (Buffalo News):
Ann Telnaes (The Washington Post):
