In a companywide blackout, Nickelodeon, along with other ViacomCBS channels, went “dark” for exactly 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the same length of time a Minnesota police officer held his knee on the neck of George Floyd, killing the 46-year-old. Floyd’s death, which was caught on camera, set off a tidal wave of unrest as Americans took to the streets to condemn the tragedy and honor the memory of countless others killed at the hands of police.

In an internal memo sent Sunday, ViacomCBS President of Entertainment and Youth Brands Chris McCarthy announced the media company would “use our platforms to shine a light on the realities of racial injustice and call for equality.”

The next day at 5 p.m., the company’s cable slate — which includes BET, MTV, VH1, CMT and TV Land — broadcast a powerful black and white video featuring the sound of labored breathing, the words “I can’t breathe” and a request to join Color of Change to combat racial inequality.

Before airing that stark video, Nickelodeon, whose target audience is children and young teens, first focused on its “Declaration of Kids’ Rights,” which the network created 30 years ago. Against its signature neon orange backdrop, the network detailed six key rights every child is entitled to, including “the right to be treated with equality, regardless of the color of your skin.”

we are all part of the change #blacklivesmatter

✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/Y3Fzvob54X — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) June 1, 2020

Many viewers praised the network on social media, thanking it on Twitter and Facebook for using its platform to prompt difficult discussions on race, privilege and politics.

One fan of the channel’s Facebook page wrote, “When this happened yesterday it gave me an opportunity to try and talk to my [six-year-old] about what is happening right now, I’m not sure if he fully understood but a conversation was started and that’s what’s important right now. This was a great thing you did Nickelodeon.”

But, of course, not everyone was happy with Nickelodeon’s activism. On the same thread, another user announced that the channel had just lost one viewer. The overwhelming response to her criticism? “Bye!”

When contacted Tuesday for comment on the decision to run both social-justice-focused videos on its air, a Viacom spokesperson responded with an automatic reply.

“Thank you for your note. ViacomCBS is observing #BlackoutTuesday today and are not engaging in any business. I will reply to you tomorrow, Wednesday, June 3.”