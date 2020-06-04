“But you roll up on my mom today, it’s a different story,” Orji, 36, says in “Momma, I Made It!” her new HBO comedy special premiering Saturday. She switches to a thick Nigerian accent. “Do you have,” she says, pivoting to a stop in slouchy thigh-high boots, “HBO?”

The bit, which earns loud applause from the crowd at Washington’s Howard Theatre, encompasses layers of triumph for Orji. The special is a homecoming — two, actually. Orji grew up in Laurel, Md., and chose the historic venue as a nod to her mother, who was a nurse at Howard University Hospital for nearly three decades. The special also follows Orji to Lagos, in her native Nigeria, where her family lived before coming to the United States in 1989. Her parents currently split their time between Maryland and Lagos.

In an interview several weeks ago, Orji said the lively one-hour special — taped in February during a sold-out leg of her “Lagos to Laurel” tour — is “like a love letter to my two homes, and to my parents.”

“Momma, I Made It!” is filled with riffs on Orji’s unlikely path to Hollywood, and her experiences as a first-generation Nigerian American. Orji takes joy in both cultures, riffing on the challenges of playing American board games with her Nigerian cousins (“I realized very quickly that Taboo does not translate,” she jokes) and her mother’s exasperated response to Orji saying she was “happy” for a recently engaged acquaintance: “Well, Yvonne, when can I be happy for you?”

Orji doesn’t dwell on her breakout role as “Insecure’s” Molly, but it comes up occasionally in the special. She tells the audience that her uncle, an Uber driver, finds ways to bring up his famous niece to passengers. “Union Station, that’s interesting,” Orji imagines the conversation going. “You know, this is the same way I would take to drop off my niece, MOLLY.”

When Orji shared a promo for her special last month, some social media users took the opportunity to tell her they weren’t happy with Molly, a driven and effortlessly stylish lawyer who might be a little too exacting in her romantic relationships. Orji, who lives in Los Angeles, said not even quarantine had dampened fan feedback on her character’s recent (and controversial) decisions: “Twitter has let me know how they feel about me,” Orji said with a laugh.

Orji knows it may come as news to some of the HBO’s dramedy’s fans that she’s a comedian at heart. “I think people are just discovering now, like, ‘Oh, the girl from ‘Insecure’ — she’s funny?’ ” Orji said. “I’m like ‘Wait, I was funny before, guys.’ ”

“It’s also kind of cool, because in some ways I’m like the underdog. People are just like, ‘Yeah, you know, we’ll go support because we like “Insecure,” ’ ” she added. “And then they leave like, ‘Yo, that was funny, though!’ I love being underestimated. I love that people get more than what they expected at the end of the day.”

Orji got her start in stand-up after competing in the Miss Nigeria in America pageant. When event officials called to ask what her talent was, she was stumped. “When you’re the child of immigrants, you’re not allowed to have talents,” Orji deadpanned in an HBO featurette last year. “Your only talent is just to get straight A’s.” A devout Christian, Orji prayed — and received her answer: comedy. Her first joke, about Nigerians talking loudly on overseas calls, tapped into the same bicultural insights she infuses into her HBO special.

Orji relishes those experiences and identities in her special and other projects, including “Jesus and Jollof” — the podcast she co-hosts with friend and fellow Nigerian American, author Luvvie Ajayi — and her forthcoming book, “Bamboozled by Jesus: How God Tricked Me Into the Life of My Dreams.” Orji said it feels natural to share her journey with fans.

“I’m still kind of amazed that I’m here,” she said. “I’m still pinching myself in a way. My parents did not, could not dream this when we left Nigeria.”

In recent years, TV has embraced a number of shows (“Ramy,” “One Day at a Time,” “Never Have I Ever”) exploring the first-generation experience that has fueled much of Orji’s work. (Before landing “Insecure,” she penned and starred in a semi-autobiograpical family sitcom pilot called “First Gen.”) “There are tons of stories to tell from communities of color, and we should tell them,” Orji said. “And we should be authentic in telling them.”

The key is nuance, she said, and recognizing the vast diversity that exists within communities of color. “It’s not just enough to pull back a layer, let’s keep pulling back all the layers and find the beautiful stories that can be told within the nuance.”

After her family moved to the United States, Orji’s father made sure she and her three brothers returned to Nigeria every summer. “I’m so glad he did that because at a young age, it let us know, oh, we’re different,” Orji said. “We have access to this whole entire continent, this whole other country that is still very much alive and still very much feeds our motivation for a lot of the things that we do in our lives.”

“There is no way you could know my story,” Orji said, “without knowing that aspect. I am very Nigerian.”

That’s why “Momma, I Made It!” finds Orji haggling at a local market in Lagos and (jokingly) polling people on the street about whether they are familiar with the actress in their midst. Orji included the DMV as a backdrop for the same reason.

“It’s so good to have gone home and gotten the love from home,” she said. “I hope when people watch the special they feel energized by that love.”