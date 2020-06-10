That choice to publish was made by their father.

In the cartoon, by Tom Stiglich of the Creators syndicate, a light-skinned woman screams, “Help!! Somebody call 911!” A darker-skinned man who is attempting to snatch her purse says: “Good luck with that, lady … We defunded the police,” a reference to a proposal that some activists have put forward to reform law enforcement.

Bill Miller Sr., the paper’s editor and publisher, put the cartoon in the paper “without our knowledge,” the co-owners wrote. “We saw the cartoon at the same time as our readers and were just as outraged and horrified as our staff and community.

“Had we known we would have vehemently fought against publishing it,” they continued. “We believe this is the reason we were kept in the dark about its publication.”

Miller Sr. apologized for the cartoon Wednesday afternoon on the newspaper’s site, calling it “racially insensitive” and saying that his decision to publish it showed “poor judgement on my part.”

In trying to explain the decision, Miller Sr. wrote: “The cartoon was intended to support our editorial position that defunding police departments in the aftermath of George Floyd’s senseless killing is not the answer to resolving the racial inequities and injustices that have occurred in policing in this country.”

Floyd died last month beneath the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, sparking Black Lives Matter protests around the world.

The owners, noting the “painful” public nature of their family debate, wrote: “Because we do not have the editorial control to assure our readers that this won’t happen again, we have resigned in protest. We cannot continue to work for an editor who fails to see the pain this causes and we believe this issue is too important not to take a stand.”

Miller Sr. wrote that the Missourian has discontinued its use of Stiglich’s syndicated cartoons.

Stiglich defended the cartoon Wednesday, however, telling The Washington Post that he didn’t expect the negative reaction, while adding: “I truly don’t look at everything as black and white. I feel there’s nothing to apologize for.”

Stiglich also said in a statement: “First and foremost, may George Floyd rest in peace. He did not deserve to die like that. I do not condone racism or police brutality of any kind.

“I feel it’s such a hostile environment we’re living in right now, one that needs more law and order, not less,” the cartoonist continued. “The rioting and looting was extremely disheartening. That cartoon was based solely on violent crime numbers here in the U.S. To ignore that would be doing a disservice to the reader.”

The Missourian editor and owners did not respond to The Post’s requests for comment. The sisters are also listed as editorial staff members, and it was unclear which positions they were resigning.

The cartoon was published in Wednesday’s paper, but by that afternoon, Stiglich’s syndicate had pulled it from all its distribution platforms, including from the hosted cartoon site GoComics.com.

“As a media distributor, Creators neither controls nor censors the content we receive from our writers and artists,” the syndicate said Wednesday afternoon in a statement to The Post. “However, in this instance, this editorial cartoon should not have been sent."

On the Missourian site and on the GoComics site, the cartoon sparked more than 100 comments combined. One reader called the cartoon “disgusting,” and another reader wrote: “The author of this comic misrepresents to stoke anger and division.”

Meanwhile, the Missourian owners ended their message to readers with three words: “Black lives matter.”