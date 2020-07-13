Rivera, 33, was reported missing on July 8 after her 4-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, was found sleeping in a boat on the lake by himself. The child told authorities that he and his mother went swimming but she didn’t return from the water. The following day, officials said they presumed Rivera had drowned, and the search-and-rescue mission had turned into a search-and-recovery effort.

“We had boat crews on the lake at first light [Monday] morning with divers, and they discovered the body floating,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Buschow told KTLA, Los Angeles’s local ABC station. They alerted Rivera’s family of the discovery, he said, though they still do not have a positive identification.

AD

AD

According to security footage, Rivera rented a pontoon boat last Wednesday afternoon at Lake Piru, a reservoir in Los Padres National Forest outside of Los Angeles. When it was not returned at its scheduled time, officials were alerted that a young child in a life vest was found onboard alone. An adult life vest was still on the boat.

Since the news of Rivera’s disappearance last week, there has been an outpouring online from celebrities and fans of “Glee,” which ran from 2009 to 2015 on Fox. “Please pray for @nayarivera to be found safe and sound,” Demi Lovato tweeted. “Praying for a miracle,” Cheyenne Jackson wrote on Instagram. “This is Unimaginable. … Love you Naya.”

Amber Riley, a series regular, urged fans not to judge those who weren’t grieving on social media. “All our energy is going toward helping find Naya and praying for her safe return and for her family,” she wrote. “No one owes anyone online a performance of grief. This is very real and devastating. Focus on Naya and her family. Not us.”

AD

AD

As the search process went on, made more difficult by the dense volume of debris in the lake, some people wanted to go out and help. Heather Morris, another “Glee” star, urged patience and said she spoke to authorities who assured her they were using all of their resources.

“Understand it’s 110 degrees here and if you’re not highly trained in search and rescue, this could end up a much more dangerous situation for everybody involved. Please be kind, compassionate and caring for those who are looking for our Naya,” Morris tweeted.