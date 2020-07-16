In a video announcement released Thursday, Obama said she hopes to have discussions about pertinent topics that affect everyone, from the global pandemic to a nationwide reckoning with race.
“My hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we’re all trying to answer in our own lives,” Obama said. “Perhaps most of all, I hope this podcast will help listeners open up new conversations — and hard conversations — with the people who matter most to them. That’s how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another.”
Obama’s Spotify podcast is her most recent project in a growing list of media ventures since starting Higher Ground.
In early 2018, Barack and Michelle signed a multiyear deal with Netflix for their company to produce film and television projects. (Higher Ground’s first film, “American Factory” — which tells the story of a Chinese billionaire who opens a factory in an abandoned General Motors plant in Dayton, Ohio — went on to win the 2019 Academy Award for best documentary feature.)
Michelle Obama released her memoir “Becoming” in late 2018, which sold 2 million copies in its first two weeks, making it the fastest-selling book that year. She sold out several arenas nationwide on an accompanying book tour that featured many specials guests such as mogul Oprah Winfrey, actress Tracee Ellis Ross and “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert.
And two months ago, Higher Ground released a documentary on Netflix — also called “Becoming” — that followed Obama as she traveled the country on said tour.
“The Michelle Obama Podcast,” available to both free and premium users, premieres July 29 on Spotify, with new episodes debuting weekly.