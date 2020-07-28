Not far behind was Amazon’s comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” always an Emmy voter favorite, which had 20 nominations. Two dramas about very dysfunctional families, Netflix’s “Ozark” and HBO’s “Succession,” tied for third place with 18 nods each.

While cable network shows were strong, streaming services still dominated: Netflix earned a whopping 160 nominations, boosted by other contenders including British monarchy epic “The Crown” and Ryan Murphy’s “Hollywood.”

Despite the novel coronavirus having thrown Hollywood productions and ceremonies into disarray, the Emmy Awards will still be held this September, albeit in some altered form.

Keep an eye on this post for an updating list of nominees — and instant analysis — for the 72nd annual Emmy Awards, set to air Sept. 20 on ABC with Jimmy Kimmel as host.

Nominations by network

Netflix: 160

HBO: 107

NBC: 47

ABC: 36

FX Networks: 33

Amazon: 30

Hulu: 26

CBS: 23

Disney Plus: 19

Apple TV Plus: 18

Pop TV: 16

Fox: 15

VH1: 13

BBC America, Comedy Central, Quibi: 10

Nominations for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards

Outstanding comedy series

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Dead to Me” (Netflix)

“Insecure” (HBO)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“What We Do In the Shadows” (FX)

Immediate reaction: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is a reliable presence among Emmy nominees, having earned a nod for each of its three seasons and a win for the first. “Schitt’s Creek” and, yes, “The Kominsky Method” both return for another strong year, as does “The Good Place,” which aired its series finale in January. While “Curb Your Enthusiasm” has been nominated in this category several times before, this is the first such honor for fellow HBO series “Insecure.” Same goes for “Dead to Me,” which earned nominations for both its lead actresses. The wild card here is “What We Do in the Shadows,” the kooky FX series based on Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s mockumentary of the same name.

Outstanding drama series

“Succession” (HBO)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Killing Eve” (BBC America)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Immediate reaction: “The Mandalorian” is the newcomer to this prestigious category, but it’s hard to predict who will take home the trophy now that the long-running victor, “Game of Thrones,” is out of the battle. “The Handmaid’s Tale” makes a comeback thanks to its third season, which critics were mixed on, but amid a pandemic and renewed calls for racial reckoning, a dystopian drama could carry weight. Our money is on HBO’s “Succession,” but perhaps the TV academy will go with an older favorite like “Stranger Things,” which is approaching its fourth and final season.

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Ted Danson, “The Good Place” (NBC)

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” (Hulu)

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday” (Showtime)

Anthony Anderson “Black-ish” (ABC)

Immediate reaction: Five of the six actors in this category were also nominated last year, with the exception of Ramy Youssef, who replaces last year’s winner, “Barry” star Bill Hader. Youssef won a Golden Globe in January for his lead performance in “Ramy,” a Hulu series he co-created about a millennial navigating life as an American Muslim.

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

Issa Rae, “Insecure” (HBO)

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding variety talk series

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Brian Cox, “Succession” (HBO)

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” (HBO)

Billy Porter, “Pose” (FX)

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show” (Apple)

Immediate reaction: “Succession” was expected to have a strong showing in the lead actor category; it picked up steam with audiences and critics alike in its second season, and won best actor for Cox at the Golden Globes. Jeremy Strong’s performance as the emotionally hollow son of a media mogul earned quite a bit of buzz, too. Jason Bateman, Sterling K. Brown and Billy Porter, last year’s winner, all return for another go. The unexpected -- and perhaps, according to some critics, undeserved -- nomination goes to Steve Carell, who played a news anchor ousted for sexual misconduct in “The Morning Show.” (Bob Odenkirk for “Better Call Saul,” anyone?)

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Olivia Colman, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Laura Linney, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show” (Apple)

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” (BBC America)

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” (BBC America)

Zendaya, “Euphoria” (HBO)

Outstanding reality-competition program

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“The Voice” (NBC)

“Nailed It” (Netflix)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Masked Singer” (Fox)

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or a movie

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” (HBO)

Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education” (HBO)

Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen” (HBO)

Paul Mescal, “Normal People” (Hulu)

Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood” (Netflix)

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or a movie

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America” (FX)

Regina King, “Watchmen” (HBO)

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu)

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Octavia Spencer, “Self Made” (Netflix)

Immediate reaction: Shira Haas is in distinguished company for her captivating portrayal of Deborah Feldman whose memoir about leaving Brooklyn’s Hasidic Jewish community inspired Netflix’s “Unorthodox.” And the Israeli actress, who learned Yiddish for the role, stands a chance of winning if the TV academy is split on the veteran actresses in the category. It’s likelier that Regina King, a three-time Emmy winner, will take home yet another prize -- this time, for her superhero turn in HBO’s “Watchmen.”

Outstanding limited series

“Watchmen” (HBO)

“Mrs. America” (FX)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

“Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Immediate reaction: What an amazing year for limited series -- which makes this race a toss-up between some of the most well-reviewed shows on television. “Watchmen,” which confronted racism unlike any show in recent memory, would be apt for the current moment. It’s also exciting to see so many shows made by women, from Dahvi Waller’s FX drama “Mrs. America” to the Kerry Washington/Reese Witherspoon-produced “Little Fires Everywhere,” which was created by Liz Tigelaar. Netflix’s “Unbelievable,” which was groundbreaking in its handling of sexual assault, counts Ayelet Waldman and Susannah Grant among its creators.

Outstanding guest actress in a comedy series

Maya Rudolph, “The Good Place” (NBC)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Wanda Sykes, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Bette Midler, “The Politician” (Netflix)

Angela Bassett, “A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)

Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series

Eddie Murphy, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Fred Willard, “Modern Family” (ABC)

Dev Patel, “Modern Love” (Amazon)

Adam Driver, “Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Brad Pitt, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Outstanding TV movie

“Bad Education” (HBO)

“El Camino” (Netflix)

“American Son” (Netflix)

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

“Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” (Netflix)

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Julia Garner, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve” (BBC America)

Sarah Snook, “Succession” (HBO)

Thandie Newton, “Westworld” (HBO)

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” (Apple)

Kieran Culkin, “Succession” (HBO)

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show” (Apple)

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” (HBO)

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld” (HBO)

Nicholas Braun, “Succession” (HBO)

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW” (Netflix)

D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place” (NBC)

Yvonne Orji, “Insecure” (HBO)

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)

William Jackson Harper, “The Good Place” (NBC)

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Mahershala Ali, “Ramy” (Hulu)

Outstanding guest actor in a drama series

Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Andrew Scott, “Black Mirror” (Netflix)

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Jason Bateman, “The Outsider” (HBO)

James Cromwell, “Succession” (HBO)

Martin Short, “The Morning Show” (Apple)

Outstanding guest actress in a drama series

Cicely Tyson, “How to Get Away with Murder” (ABC)

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Cherry Jones, “Succession” (HBO)

Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Laverne Cox, “Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)

Harriet Walter, “Succession” (HBO)

Outstanding host for a reality or competition program

RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, “Making It” (NBC)

Nicole Byer, “Nailed It” (Netflix)

Queer Eye hosts, “Queer Eye” (Netflix)

Shark Tank hosts, “Shark Tank” (ABC)

Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, “Top Chef” (Bravo)

Outstanding variety sketch series

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)