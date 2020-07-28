Not far behind was Amazon Prime’s comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” always an Emmy-voter favorite, with 20 nominations. Two dramas about very dysfunctional families, Netflix’s “Ozark” and HBO’s “Succession,” tied for third place with 18 nods each.

While cable network shows were strong, streaming services still dominated: Netflix earned a whopping 160 nominations, boosted by other contenders including British monarchy epic “The Crown” and Ryan Murphy’s “Hollywood.”

And you can practically hear the sighs of relief over at Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus, two extremely expensive launches, as the new streaming platforms landed nominations for their flagship shows. Disney Plus’s “The Mandalorian,” the Star Wars series that introduced the world to Baby Yoda, got a surprise nomination for outstanding drama series alongside heavy favorites “The Crown,” “Ozark,” “Succession,” “Stranger Things,” “Killing Eve,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Better Call Saul.” Meanwhile, on Apple TV Plus, the highly touted “The Morning Show” saw nods for leads Steve Carell and Jennifer Aniston, as well as supporting actors Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass.

Despite the novel coronavirus having thrown Hollywood productions and ceremonies into disarray, the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will still be held Sept. 20 on ABC, albeit in some altered form, with Jimmy Kimmel as host.

Nominations by network

Netflix: 160

HBO: 107

NBC: 47

ABC: 36

FX Networks: 33

Amazon Prime: 30

Hulu: 26

CBS: 23

Disney Plus: 19

Apple TV Plus: 18

Pop TV: 16

Fox: 15

VH1: 13

BBC America, Comedy Central, Quibi: 10

Nominations for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards

Outstanding comedy series

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Dead to Me” (Netflix)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“What We Do In the Shadows” (FX)

Immediate reaction: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is a reliable presence among Emmy nominees, having earned a nod for each of its three seasons and a win for the first. “Schitt’s Creek” and, yes, “The Kominsky Method” both return for another strong year, as does “The Good Place,” which aired its series finale in January. While “Curb Your Enthusiasm” has been nominated in this category several times before, this is the first such honor for fellow HBO series “Insecure.” Same goes for “Dead to Me,” which earned nominations for both its lead actresses. The wild card here is “What We Do in the Shadows,” the kooky FX series based on Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s mockumentary of the same name.

Outstanding drama series

“Succession” (HBO)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Killing Eve” (BBC America)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Immediate reaction: “The Mandalorian” is the newcomer to this prestigious category, but it’s hard to predict who will take home the trophy now that the long-running victor, “Game of Thrones,” is out of the battle. “The Handmaid’s Tale” makes a comeback thanks to its third season, which critics were mixed on, but amid a pandemic and renewed calls for racial reckoning, a dystopian drama could carry weight. Our money is on HBO’s “Succession,” but perhaps the TV academy will go with an older favorite like “Stranger Things,” which is approaching its fourth and final season.

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Brian Cox, “Succession” (HBO)

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” (HBO)

Billy Porter, “Pose” (FX)

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus)

Immediate reaction: “Succession” was expected to have a strong showing in the lead actor category; it picked up steam with audiences and critics alike in its second season and won best actor for Cox at the Golden Globes. Jeremy Strong’s performance as the emotionally hollow son of a media mogul earned quite a bit of buzz, too. Jason Bateman, Sterling K. Brown and Billy Porter, last year’s winner, all return for another go. The unexpected — and perhaps, according to some critics, undeserved — nomination goes to Steve Carell, who played a news anchor ousted for sexual misconduct in “The Morning Show.” (Bob Odenkirk for “Better Call Saul,” anyone?)

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Olivia Colman, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Laura Linney, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus)

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” (BBC America)

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” (BBC America)

Zendaya, “Euphoria” (HBO)

Immediate reaction: Emmys presenter Leslie Jones probably isn’t the only one who screamed in delight upon hearing Zendaya’s name; the actress, only 23, earned tons of praise for playing a high schooler struggling with substance abuse in the edgy HBO series “Euphoria.” “Killing Eve” co-stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh return to once again fight for the crown, while the academy opted to nominate only Jennifer Aniston — and not Reese Witherspoon — for “The Morning Show.” (Witherspoon also failed to earn a nomination for her lead performance in the limited series “Little Fires Everywhere.”) Netflix has a decent showing here, with second-time “Ozark” nominee Laura Linney and “The Crown’s” Olivia Colman, who took over the role for which Claire Foy won an Emmy in 2018. There is no clear front-runner here, though we’d love to witness another Colman acceptance speech.

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Ted Danson, “The Good Place” (NBC)

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” (Hulu)

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday” (Showtime)

Anthony Anderson “Black-ish” (ABC)

Immediate reaction: Five of the six actors in this category were also nominated last year, with the exception of Ramy Youssef, who replaces last year’s winner, “Barry” star Bill Hader. Youssef won a Golden Globe in January for his lead performance in “Ramy,” a Hulu series he co-created about a millennial navigating life as an American Muslim.

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime)

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

Issa Rae, “Insecure” (HBO)

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish” (ABC)

Immediate reaction: These are the boldface names we expected to see in this sought-after category, and they all stand a fairly good chance of winning. Rachel Brosnahan is the most recent winner on this list, having taken home the trophy for Amazon Prime’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” in 2018. But if the Television Academy is feeling sentimental, they might go with Catherine O’Hara for her beloved role in Pop’s sleeper hit. And given the amplified calls for diverse representation in the industry, this could also be a good year for Ross or Rae, both of whom have been nominated in recent years.

Outstanding limited series

“Watchmen” (HBO)

“Mrs. America” (FX)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Immediate reaction: What an amazing year for limited series — which makes this race a toss-up between some of the most well-reviewed shows on television. “Watchmen,” which confronted racism unlike any show in recent memory, would be apt for the current moment. It’s also exciting to see so many shows made by women, from Dahvi Waller’s FX drama “Mrs. America” to the Kerry Washington/Reese Witherspoon-produced “Little Fires Everywhere,” which was created by Liz Tigelaar. Netflix’s “Unbelievable,” which was groundbreaking in its handling of sexual assault, counts Ayelet Waldman and Susannah Grant among its creators.

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or a movie

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” (HBO)

Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education” (HBO)

Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen” (HBO)

Paul Mescal, “Normal People” (Hulu)

Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood” (Netflix)

Immediate reaction: Both Irons and Ruffalo have won in this category before — for “Elizabeth I” and “The Normal Heart,” respectively. If the Television Academy loves “Watchmen” as much as critics did, it could easily go to Irons. Mescal is an exciting addition, thanks to his strong performance in Hulu’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s well-received novel. Pope is another intriguing new entry — it’s particularly noteworthy that the Broadway star, who landed two Tony nominations last year for separate productions, stood out among “Hollywood’s” ensemble cast.

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or a movie

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America” (FX)

Regina King, “Watchmen” (HBO)

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu)

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Octavia Spencer, “Self Made” (Netflix)

Immediate reaction: Shira Haas is in distinguished company for her captivating portrayal of Deborah Feldman, whose memoir about leaving Brooklyn’s Hasidic Jewish community inspired Netflix’s “Unorthodox.” And the Israeli actress, who learned Yiddish for the role, stands a chance of winning if the TV academy is split on the veteran actresses in the category. It’s likelier that Regina King, a three-time Emmy winner, will take home yet another prize — this time, for her superhero turn in HBO’s “Watchmen.”

Outstanding reality-competition program

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Nailed It” (Netflix)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

Immediate reaction: In one of Tuesday’s biggest shockers, CBS’s “The Amazing Race” didn’t get a nomination for the first time in the category’s history; it has also won the prize 10 times. Otherwise, the category is pretty similar to last year, though the increasingly bizarre “Masked Singer” replaced “American Ninja Warrior.” “RuPaul’s Drag Race” has won two years running, and we’re banking that the show will extend its streak.

Outstanding variety talk series

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

Outstanding TV movie

“Bad Education” (HBO)

“El Camino” (Netflix)

“American Son” (Netflix)

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

“Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” (Netflix)

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Julia Garner, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve” (BBC America)

Sarah Snook, “Succession” (HBO)

Thandie Newton, “Westworld” (HBO)

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus)

Kieran Culkin, “Succession” (HBO)

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus)

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” (HBO)

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld” (HBO)

Nicholas Braun, “Succession” (HBO)

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime)

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime)

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW” (Netflix)

D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place” (NBC)

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)

William Jackson Harper, “The Good Place” (NBC)

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime)

Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime)

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Mahershala Ali, “Ramy” (Hulu)

Outstanding host for a reality or competition program

RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, “Making It” (NBC)

Nicole Byer, “Nailed It” (Netflix)

Queer Eye hosts, “Queer Eye” (Netflix)

Shark Tank hosts, “Shark Tank” (ABC)

Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, “Top Chef” (Bravo)

Outstanding variety sketch series

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)

“Drunk History” (Comedy Central)

Outstanding guest actress in a comedy series

Maya Rudolph, “The Good Place” (NBC)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Wanda Sykes, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime)

Bette Midler, “The Politician” (Netflix)

Angela Bassett, “A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)

Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series

Eddie Murphy, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime)

Fred Willard, “Modern Family” (ABC)

Dev Patel, “Modern Love” (Amazon Prime)

Adam Driver, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Brad Pitt, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Outstanding guest actor in a drama series

Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Andrew Scott, “Black Mirror” (Netflix)

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Jason Bateman, “The Outsider” (HBO)

James Cromwell, “Succession” (HBO)

Martin Short, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding guest actress in a drama series

Cicely Tyson, “How to Get Away with Murder” (ABC)

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Cherry Jones, “Succession” (HBO)

Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Laverne Cox, “Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)

Harriet Walter, “Succession” (HBO)

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or a movie

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Margo Martindale, “Mrs. America” (FX)

Tracey Ullman, “Mrs. America” (FX)

Holland Taylor, “Hollywood” (Netflix)

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or a movie

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood” (Netflix)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen” (HBO)

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

Louis Gossett Jr., “Watchmen” (HBO)

Jovan Adepo, “Watchmen” (HBO)

Dylan McDermott, “Hollywood” (Netflix)

Outstanding structured reality program

“Antiques Roadshow” (PBS)

“Love Is Blind” (Netflix)

“Queer Eye” (Netflix)

“Shark Tank” (ABC)

“A Very Brady Renovation” (HGTV)

Outstanding unstructured reality program

“Amy Schumer Learns To Cook: Lunch Break And Pasta Night” (Food Network)

“Cheer” (Netflix)

“Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” (VH1)

“We’re Here” (HBO)

Outstanding variety special (live)

“77th Annual Golden Globe Awards” (NBC)

“Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: ‘All In The Family’ and ‘Good Times’” (ABC)

“The Oscars”(ABC)

“Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira” (Fox)

“73rd Annual Tony Awards” (CBS)

Outstanding variety special (prerecorded)

“Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones” (Netflix)

“Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor” (PBS)

“Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill” (Netflix)

“John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch” (Netflix)

“Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah” (Netflix)

