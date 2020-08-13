Live updates: Get the latest on the election

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has chosen Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) as his running mate. Here’s what to know about Harris.

In their first joint appearance, Biden and Harris forcefully prosecuted their case against President Trump and attempted to showcase a much different vision for the country. Trump and his allies struggled to find a focused attack on Harris.

Trump and Republican leaders’ embrace of Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican House candidate in Georgia who won a runoff and has made racist statements and espoused the QAnon conspiracy theory, is again highlighting the party’s willingness to tolerate extreme and bigoted positions.

More Americans can vote by mail in November than before the pandemic; find out which states have changed rules. Barring a landslide, we may not have a result in the presidential election on Nov. 3. See what elections are coming up and which have moved.

