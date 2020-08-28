“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement read, adding that “it was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in ‘Black Panther.’”

AD

AD

As T’Challa, the Wakandan king who later fights alongside the Avengers, Boseman was the face of a film that changed the entertainment industry. Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther,” which featured a predominantly Black cast, broke numerous box-office records and grossed $1.3 billion worldwide. It premiered to critical acclaim and became the first superhero film to be nominated for best picture at the Academy Awards (where it also became the first MCU movie to win an Oscar).

Boseman — and the Wakandan salute — became a staple of the 2019 award season. He delivered a powerful speech at the Screen Actors Guild Awards after “Black Panther” won outstanding cast in a motion picture, touching on the movie’s immense cultural impact.

“To be young, gifted and black, we all know what it’s like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured, yet you are young, gifted and black,” he said. “We know what it’s like to be told there’s not a screen for you to be featured on, a stage for you to be featured on. We know what it’s like to be the tail and not the head. We know what it’s like to be beneath and not above.

AD

AD

“And that is what we went to work with every day because we knew — not that we would be around during award season or that it would make a billion dollars, but we knew we had something special that we wanted to give the world. That we could be full human beings in the roles that we were playing, that we could create a world that exemplified a world that we wanted to see. ”

Before the landmark film, Boseman made his name playing iconic figures including Jackie Robinson in 2013′s “42,” James Brown in 2014′s “Get on Up” and Thurgood Marshall in 2017′s “Marshall. ”